White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is scheduled to address reporters at the daily White House press conference at 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday.

What will be on the docket of questions she will face? Certainly, the trip to the border of 18 Republican senators designed to bring attention to US immigration problems will come up. So too will the Biden Administration’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and roll out of the vaccine, both issues of which have led to widespread approval according to a recent ABC/Ipsos poll.

Fox News’s Peter Doocy got some attention during the last White House briefing for asking Psaki about…Peter Doocy. Or to be more exact, why Fox News was not called upon during President Joe Biden’s first press conference last week.

