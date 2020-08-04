Jill Biden Tells Dana Perino a ‘Prayer Partner’ Helped Restore Her Faith After Son’s Death

A “prayer partner” helped Dr. Jill Biden reclaim her faith after the death of her son, Beau Biden, she said in a Tuesday interview.

“I believed so strongly that he was going to live, and when he died I did lose my faith,” Biden said of Beau’s 2015 death. “It was really in South Carolina — we were on the campaign trail last summer and a woman came up to me — we were in the front pew — and she came up to me, put her hand on me and said, ‘Jill, I want to be your prayer partner.’

“I had never heard of a prayer partner,” she added. “But to this day, Dana, it’s a year later, we still keep in contact, we pray together. She sends me emails and text all the time and so she did help me, after all these years. It’s been five years since we lost our son, and she did help me recover my faith. And for that I am forever grateful.”

Beau, who served as Delaware attorney general from 2007-15, died as a result of complications stemming from a brain tumor. His biological mother, Neilia Hunter, former Vice President Joe Biden’s first wife, died in a car crash in 1972, along with one-year-old daughter Naomi. The accident took place a little more than a month after Biden’s first election to the Senate, but weeks before he was sworn into office. The couple had one other son together, Hunter Biden.

Recounting their marriage in 1977, Jill Biden said, “You have to remember, Joe had lost his first wife and daughter in a car accident, and so I love the boys so much. I knew that this marriage had to be forever. They had already lost one mother, they couldn’t lose another mother through divorce. And I had to make absolutely sure that our marriage was going to be till death do us part. And it has been. It’s been 43 years.”

Watch above via Fox News.

