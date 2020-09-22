Joe Biden Torpedoes Bernie Sanders in Pitch to Wisconsin Voters Worried About Socialism: ‘I Beat the Socialist’

Former Vice President Joe Biden rather bluntly invoked his Democratic primary victory over Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders when he was asked to allay Wisconsin voters’ alleged worries about socialism, saying “I beat the socialist!”

On Monday, Biden conducted several interviews with local media in Wisconsin, including with FOX 11 WLUK’s Kia Murray, who used her final question to ask the ex-VP about socialism and tax increases.

“If you could address our camera directly, talk to the voters that are worried about socialism and you raising taxes,” Murray asked.

“First of all, I guarantee, a promise, I’ve never broken my word, anyone making less than $400,000 will not see one single penny in their tax raised,” Biden said.

“Number two, I beat the socialist. That’s how I got elected. That’s how I got the nomination,” Biden added, referencing his overwhelming defeat of Sanders following a strong showing by Sanders in several early states.

“Do I look like a socialist?” Biden continued. “Look at my career, my whole career. I’m not a socialist.”

He further addressed the tax question, telling Murray “I’m not trying to punish to anybody, but the idea that 19 corporations making billions of dollars pay zero and taxes? The idea you can be making a billion dollars or millions of dollars like Donald Trump did and acknowledge when he opened up a casino in New Jersey, they had to show us tax returns, he paid zero taxes. And what did he say? When they asked him how did you feel about it, he said it just proves I’m smarter than everybody else. He knows these guys know how to game the system, the gaming is going to be over when I’m elected.”

The Trump campaign has tried to attack Mr. Biden as a “Trojan Horse” for policies favored by Sanders. Polling suggests that Wisconsin voters overwhelmingly favor capitalism over socialism, but it’s unclear just how worried they are about it. Biden currently leads polls in Wisconsin by an average of about 7 percent.

Watch the clip above via Fox 11 WLUK.

