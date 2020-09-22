From Kendall Jenner to Meghan Markle, These Celebrities Are Urging People to Exercise Their Right to Vote on National Voter Registration Day

Celebrities, politicians, and public figures are encouraging Americans to exercise their civil rights on National Voter Registration Day, many using social media to connect with members of Generation Z, who will be casting their votes for the very first time this year.

Here’s a list of some of the biggest names urging their fans to vote this year.

Former President Barack Obama

Obama took to Twitter to remind his followers their “vote has never mattered more than it does right now” before linking to a website that helps users register. The former president encouraged people to use the website, make a plan, and spread the word,

Your vote has never mattered more than it does right now. Today is National Voter Registration Day. Go to https://t.co/XdZz4dh82T to register and make a plan to vote. And make sure everybody you know does, too. pic.twitter.com/ItarX1d4zw — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 22, 2020

Cardi B

Cardi B has been using her platform to spread the word on this year’s presidential election, even scoring interviews with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) — when he was still in the race — and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

It should come as no surprise that the rapper is now taking advantage of National Voter Registration Day to continue to encourage her fans to vote in November.

Cardi B linked to a website in her Instagram Stories so users can learn more about absentee voting in their state — a specifically important message as President Donald Trump has been accused of spreading misinformation on the topic.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Gloria Steinem

The former senior member of the Royal Family has taken full advantage of her new ability to speak freely on politics, and has made several public statements encouraging young people to vote.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Steinem said that Markle is even calling voters directly to help spread the word.

“Meg is herself smart, authentic, funny, political. She came home to vote,” Steinem told Access Hollywood. “And the first thing we did, and why she came to see me, as we sat at the dining room table here—where I am right now—and cold-called voters. And said, ‘Hello, I’m Meg,’ and ‘Hello, I’m Gloria,’ and ‘Are you going to vote?’ That was her initiative.”

Katie Couric

Couric took to Twitter on Tuesday to encourage followers to take two minutes to check if they are registered to vote, and to “make sure everyone you KNOW is register to vote” as well.

It’s #NationalVoterRegistrationDay! Make sure YOU are registered to vote and then make sure everyone you KNOW is registered to vote. It takes 2 minutes to register and/or double check to make sure all your info is correct – so what are you waiting for? https://t.co/JuybzJoDnr pic.twitter.com/tZrCSm6MLE — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) September 22, 2020

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY)

Cuomo also encouraged New Yorkers to register to vote on Tuesday, noting that if you’re a U.S. citizen, a resident of New York, and at least 18 years old by November third, you have the right to vote in his state.

It’s #NationalVoterRegistrationDay. New Yorkers — Register to vote TODAY if you are: ✅ A US Citizen

✅ A NYS resident

✅ 18+ years old by November 3 Make your voice heard. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 22, 2020

Kendall Jenner

Jenner, whose brother-in-law is still running for office, is using her Instagram to share a live discussion with former Obama speechwriter and political commentator Jon Favreau, which will air at 1:oo p.m. ET.

The two will encourage viewers to vote and answer any questions on the registration process.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Sep 21, 2020 at 4:42pm PDT

Snoop Dogg and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Social media app Snapchat has helped over 750,000 U.S. users register to vote to date, according to Variety, and has tapped Snoop Dogg and Schwarzenegger to help out in their latest initiative.

The app will have a PSA circulating teaching users how to register to vote, which celebrities and others can share to help spread the word.

So far, Snoop Dogg, Schwarzenegger, Catherine McBroom, Shuba Music, Demetria Obilor, and Quincy Brown have added the page on their Snapchat Stories.

Billy Porter

Porter, whose performance at the Democratic National Convention broke the internet, encouraged fans to vote in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

This election is our chance to say what kind of America we want to live in,” he wrote. “Let’s do our part to make a real difference.”

This election is our chance to say what kind of America we want to live in. Let’s do our part to make a real difference. Register now on @votesaveamerica and make sure your voice is heard: https://t.co/3HQl7hgCt4 #Vote #VoteSaveAmerica #UseYourVoice pic.twitter.com/gZk38T5iAn — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) September 22, 2020

Patricia Arquette

Arquette also took to Twitter to spread the message, reminding her followers that politicians are meant to work for American citizens and do what is best for the people.

“Vote them out,” she wrote.

Would you hire an employee who lies to you? That’s what these politicians are. Your employees. Vote them out. #WhosTheBoss — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 22, 2020

Florence Pugh

While technically not on National Voter Registration Day, the Little Women star promised her followers that if 500 of them registered to vote, she would share one of her iconic cooking videos with them.

Pugh later announced that 1,700 of her fans had either registered or checked their status after her post, adding, “Bonus DEAL. If I can get that to 2500 I will throw in a bonus ice cream session or pizza extravaganza!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh) on Sep 18, 2020 at 9:25am PDT

Dan Levy

Levy also pushed people to vote before the official Voters Registration day, encouraging viewers of the Emmy Awards as he completed his sweep, picking up his show’s seventh award of the night.

“I wanted to say, for any of you who have not registered to vote, please do so and then go out and vote because that is the only way that we are going to have some love and acceptance out there,” Levy said.

Mark Ruffalo

Ruffalo also encouraged viewers of the award show to vote during his acceptance speech for outstanding lead actor in a limited series.

“We have a big, important moment ahead of us. Are we going to be a country of division and hatred, a country only for a certain kind of people, or are we going to be one of love and strength, fighting so all of us have the American dream?” Ruffalo said. “That’s what we’re facing right now, so go out and vote for compassion and kindness.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]