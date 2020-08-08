comScore

Joe Biden’s Fox-Trolling Mask-Wearing Bike Ride Sets Twitter Ablaze: ‘Point to Biden’

By Tommy ChristopherAug 8th, 2020, 2:58 pm

Former Vice President and current Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden got some priceless social media buzz Saturday when a few seconds of his bike ride went viral thanks to Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.

The enterprising Doocy shouted to a masked Biden “Mr. Vice President have you picked a running mate yet?”  as the ex-VP and his entourage passed by.

“Yeah I have,” said Biden.

“You have? Who is it?” asked Doocy, to which Biden jokingly replied “You!”

Doocy reported the first part of Biden’s response, that he has made his selection, as a scoop — which the Biden campaign quickly shot down.

But Twitter blue checks — including journalists — elevated the moment to viral status, noting the contrast between President Donald Trump’s narrative about Biden and the reality projected in that brief clip, among other things.

Others simply noted the contrast between Biden and Trump.

Many also used it as an opportunity to dunk on Fox News, including CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski.

And others had more varied commentary.

In fairness to Fox News, however, it is entirely possible — even likely — that Biden has, indeed, already decided on his running mate, and just didn’t want to make that announcement while biking on a Saturday. But with over a million views and counting, he and Fox got a lot of attention anyway.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

