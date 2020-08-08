Joe Biden’s Fox-Trolling Mask-Wearing Bike Ride Sets Twitter Ablaze: ‘Point to Biden’

Former Vice President and current Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden got some priceless social media buzz Saturday when a few seconds of his bike ride went viral thanks to Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.

The enterprising Doocy shouted to a masked Biden “Mr. Vice President have you picked a running mate yet?” as the ex-VP and his entourage passed by.

“Yeah I have,” said Biden.

“You have? Who is it?” asked Doocy, to which Biden jokingly replied “You!”

Doocy reported the first part of Biden’s response, that he has made his selection, as a scoop — which the Biden campaign quickly shot down.

But Twitter blue checks — including journalists — elevated the moment to viral status, noting the contrast between President Donald Trump’s narrative about Biden and the reality projected in that brief clip, among other things.

Joe Biden just racked up millions of views of him robustly riding a bike — Tim Dickinson (@7im) August 8, 2020

Biden looks pretty spry on that bike — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 8, 2020

Others simply noted the contrast between Biden and Trump.

This video is sort of bizarre gift from Fox to the Biden campaign. Looped video of Biden exercising outdoors, ably turning corners on his bike, is the exact opposite image the Trump campaign has tried to paint of an enfeebled elderly man locked in his basement https://t.co/Wv7qeGB2Fp — Jose A. Del Real (@jdelreal) August 8, 2020

Joe Biden riding outdoors on a mountain bike with a mask on is SUCH A FLEX on the current President. Whew. — Nellie ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿🇯🇲🗽 (@BklynActiveMama) August 8, 2020

1. Apparently there is a VP pick

2. Imagine Trump trying to ride a bike in this heat.

3. Biden is 8,000 years old and exercising in the hot sun while wearing a MASK! So everyone can SHUT THE F UP about masks. https://t.co/I6YIFZt9Ge — Tom D'Angora #BlackLivesMatter (@TomDangora) August 8, 2020

*Biden fixes a classic car* *Trump sets fire to the USPS* *Biden rides a bike* *Trump shoots a satchel of orphans into a volcano* — Kno (@Kno) August 8, 2020

So instead of Biden taking a memory test, what I really want to see is Trump riding a bike. Or do I? https://t.co/HO8fTHiCZr — Tim Duy (@TimDuy) August 8, 2020

BREAKING | Biden can ride a bike and make a joke, all while wearing a mask. Trump’s move. — Matthew T. Hall 🏡😷✊ (@SDuncovered) August 8, 2020

The real news in this video is that @JoeBiden is riding a bicycle. Can you picture @realDonaldTrump riding a bicycle? If I were #Biden I’d immediately challenge #Trump to a bike race to prove who’s in better shape…. pic.twitter.com/T9Yko7RJqw — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) August 8, 2020

Oh no. We’re gonna have a President who bike rides at the shore with family. So much for basement man attacks. pic.twitter.com/06al7Qey7t — melissa BIDEN PLS CANCEL ALL STUDENT DEBT byrne (@mcbyrne) August 8, 2020

LRT: Instead of a debate, I'd love to just see a bike race between Biden and Trump at Cape Henlopen State Park — Jeff Neiburg (@Jeff_Neiburg) August 8, 2020

The one where Biden: 1. Is riding a bike, showing his fitness.

2. Wearing a mask while doing so.

3. Setting up a reporter from Fox for a joke on the fly.

4. Gets Fox News to show all of this. Meanwhile, the Tangerine Twit is taking credit for Obamacare. https://t.co/pTwIzClmJt — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) August 8, 2020

Many also used it as an opportunity to dunk on Fox News, including CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski.

It’s kind of hilarious a network whose prime time hosts and contributors are continuously pushing that Biden is demented and unwell now have to show him riding a bike on a loop while answering questions. — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) August 8, 2020

Now everyone will play video of him bike riding nonstop. Point to Biden. — melissa BIDEN PLS CANCEL ALL STUDENT DEBT byrne (@mcbyrne) August 8, 2020

FOX: Biden is sick and demented! ALSO FOX: Biden rides a bike while making a joke our reporter is too feeble to understand! https://t.co/5SqtzELhJ9 — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) August 8, 2020

Biden should exclusively give sound bites while riding a bike. Fox is going to have to roll that footage all day. — 𝚃𝚢𝚕𝚎𝚛 𝙷𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕 (@TylerHisel) August 8, 2020

Reflexivly lying so much so that they didn’t even realize they’re playing on a loop video of Joe Biden vigorously riding a bike. — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) August 8, 2020

I don't know who came up with Biden's new campaign strategy of going on bike rides and razzing Fox News with dad jokes, but they deserve a raise! https://t.co/7sQTOEg3To — Matt Allyn (@mdallyn) August 8, 2020

Love how Fox TV is now forced to show Biden riding a bike on a loop after spending months making the case he’s too frail to get out of bed. https://t.co/4WXABXHXXB — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) August 8, 2020

And others had more varied commentary.

Looking forward to the inevitable attacks on Biden from the bike helmet-industrial complex. pic.twitter.com/pt5REEN81L — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 8, 2020

Biden joking to Peter Doocy that he picked a running mate while riding a bike wearing a mask is very 2020 https://t.co/DzLLFA7hwS — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) August 8, 2020

Biden clearly has good taste in bike trails, Cape Henlopen is one of the best places to bike on the Eastern seaboard https://t.co/WuVghSw7WB — natalie g (@nataliereports) August 8, 2020

Good to see Biden keeping active and COVID-conscious, but bike helmets are better protection than masks in this context. https://t.co/NGl55D7nfa — Kyle Whitmire (@WarOnDumb) August 8, 2020

In fairness to Fox News, however, it is entirely possible — even likely — that Biden has, indeed, already decided on his running mate, and just didn’t want to make that announcement while biking on a Saturday. But with over a million views and counting, he and Fox got a lot of attention anyway.

