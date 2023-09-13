Joe Scarborough Reveals Every Single Democrat He Speaks to Off Air Admits Biden is ‘Too Old to Run’

Joe Scarborough offered remarkably revealing insight into the disparity between what Democrats are saying privately about President Joe Biden and what they are saying on air.

At issue is a recent Washington Post column in which David Ignatius called for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to end any plans to run in 2024, citing recent poll numbers that raise serious questions about their ability to defeat former President Donald Trump, which he believes is the only real issue at stake.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski seemed skeptical, if not somewhat disappointed with the frequent Morning Joe guest and challenged Ignatius to come up with a better alternative to Biden, to which he admitted he “could not name that person.”

“I think it comes down to what we were talking about earlier is Joe Biden, the person who can stop Donald Trump, or somebody like Trump who gets the Republican nomination?” Ignatius posited. “That’s what he’s got to — He’s got to look in the mirror, search his soul and make that decision. And I wanted to raise that question. I’d like him to think that through carefully because I have my concerns.”

“Just to answer David’s question,” Scarborough jumped in. “Mika and I, everybody, we talk to, every political discussion, all it talks a lot about Trump, but when it comes to Joe Biden, people say, ‘Man, he’s too old to run. He’s, and I mean, he’s not going to; he’s not really going to run…'”

“When I say every discussion, I don’t mean 99% of the discussion. Every discussion,” he said. “I asked Reverend Al if he was hearing it all the time on our show this past week. He’s hearing it as well.”

“So, you know, we often will complain about Republicans who will say one thing about Donald Trump off the air and another on air,” he continued. “Well, let me just say, Democrats, off the air, will say ‘Joe Biden’s too old. Why is he running.’ On the air? They won’t say that.”

“So, I commend David for at least raising the question,” Scarborough concluded. I mean, my question, of course, Willie, is who could do a better job as president? Is Joe Biden and who can beat Donald Trump? I don’t see a lot of Democrats out there. I don’t see any Democrats out there right now that could do that.”

