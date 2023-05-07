There was not a bit of sugarcoating, Sunday, from ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos on a brand new poll from ABC and the Washington Post.

“This poll is just brutal for President Biden!” Stephanopoulos said.

Indeed, the silver linings were just about impossible to find for the White House. The poll put Biden’s approval rating at 36 percent — down 6 points from February and an all-time low in that particular survey. The survey also showed Biden getting trounced in a hypothetical 2024 matchup with former President Donald Trump, 45-38.

Stephanopoulos had trouble processing the support for Trump. The poll found roughly 20 percent of those who believe Trump should face criminal charges in New York over the Stormy Daniels hush money payouts would still support him in the 2024 election.

“I’ve got to admit I have a hard time wrapping my head around that,” Stephanopoulos said. “You’ve got one in five people who say they believe President Trump should face criminal charges, but they would still vote for him.”

“It is remarkable,” saidA BC News political director Rick Klein. And I do think once there’s a match up with an actual person, maybe that changes, but that just tells you about how much Trump is kind of baked into the political equation.”

Following a commercial break, Stephanopoulos introduced a panel for further analysis. Former DNC chair Donna Brazile admitted she had difficulty sleeping following the poll’s release.

“It kept me up,” Brazile said. She added, of the White House, “They are still unable to get a real good, strong message to the American people, not just on the accomplishments, but where they want to take the country.”

Watch above, via ABC.

