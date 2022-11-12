JUST IN: Jan. 6 Committee Denies Staff Leak That Final Report Will Be ‘All Trump’ — And Ignore FBI, Other Failures

The January 6 Committee denied staff leaks that say their final report will be “all Trump” and largely will ignore FBI and other law enforcement failures, saying the reporting is “false.”

The January 6 Committee held its purported final hearing several weeks ago, which featured never-before-seen evidence and testimony, new footage of the attack from inside and outside the Capitol, and climaxed with a dramatic vote to subpoena Trump.

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be deposed by the committee on Monday after an attempt to delay his testimony.

As they await Trump, committee staff has been preparing the final report, and some staffers have told NBC News that they’ve been told to stop working on some aspects of the probe that don’t have to do with Trump. From Ken Dilanian, Ryan Reilly, and Jonathan Allen:

Last week, committee staffers were informed via a phone call that material prepared by several of the teams whose work did not directly link to Trump would largely not be included in the final report, according to the three sources. One source said a “pens down” order came after the call. As it was described on the call, the sources said the committee’s final report would reprise the case against Trump that was made during the committee’s televised hearings and not fully lay out the work of the separate teams of investigators examining other aspects of what happened. One of those teams focused on why the FBI failed to act on a torrent of information on social media threatening violence in the weeks leading up to the Capitol riot, as well as investigations into the radicalization pipeline and extremist groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys.

But the committee denied the charge in a statement:

In a brief statement, a spokesman for the committee called this report “false” and later said it was “inaccurate and based on false information.” The FBI declined to comment for this article.

That final hearing included the bombshell revelation that the Secret Service had as much as two weeks advance warning about plans for violence on January 6.

