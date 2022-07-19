JUST IN: Two Trump Officials Who Quit on the Spot Jan. 6 Will Testify Thursday

A pair of Trump White House officials who quit on the spot over the Capitol insurrection will testify Thursday at the primetime January 6 committee hearing.

Multiple news outlets have reported the names of the star witnesses who will fill in then-President Donald Trump‘s actions during the 187 minutes that ticked down during the attack until Trump finally issued a call for the rioters to go home with his love.

The in-person witnesses will be then-Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger and then-White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews. Both resigned on the day of the attack.

CNN’s Evan Perez and Zachary Cohen were first to report the news:

Matthew Pottinger, who served on former President Donald Trump’s National Security Council before resigning in the immediate aftermath of January 6, 2021, will testify publicly at Thursday’s prime-time hearing held by the House select committee investigating the US Capitol attack, according to multiple sources familiar with the plans. Pottinger is slated to appear alongside former Trump White House aide Sarah Matthews. CNN previously reported that Matthews, who served as deputy press secretary in the Trump White House until resigning shortly after January 6, 2021, was expected to testify publicly. When she resigned, Matthews said she was honored to serve in Trump’s administration but “was deeply disturbed by what I saw.” She said at the time, “Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power.” Pottinger, Trump’s deputy national security adviser, stepped down in response to Trump’s reaction to his supporters breaching the US Capitol, a person close to Pottinger confirmed to CNN at the time of his resignation. He told people there was very little for him to consider, the person said at the time.

The news was confirmed by multiple sources to New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman, who writes that the two witnesses “are expected to help narrate what was unfolding inside the West Wing during those 187 minutes, in a hearing that the committee sees as the capstone to a series of public sessions in which it has laid out in detail Mr. Trump’s efforts to remain in office despite his defeat and how they led to the storming of the Capitol.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com