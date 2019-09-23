Laura Ingraham snarkily demeaned 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg after the latter forcefully spoke out against climate change at the United Nations, and not-so-subtly compared the teenager to the murderous kids’ cult in the Stephen King horror classic Chidden of the Corn.

Thunberg, who has autism and whose face often presents a blank affect, has come under routine mockery about her appearance from conservatives who are ideologically opposed to accepting and addressing climate change. Just hours earlier on Fox News’ The Story with Martha MacCallum, the panel devolved into chaos after Michael Knowles, a noted climate change skeptic from the right-wing website Daily Wire, dismissed the 16-year-old Thunberg as a “mentally ill Swedish child” in the thrall of the “international left and her parents” who are “exploiting” her.

Fox News issued a rare apology for Knowles’ vicious remarks less than an hour before Ingraham’s own commentary on Thunberg.

Fox News issues statement on comments made by @michaeljknowles about Greta Thunberg: “The comment made by Michael Knowles who was a guest on The Story tonight was disgraceful – we apologize to Greta Thunberg and to our viewers.” https://t.co/1MqRQ8buA3 — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) September 24, 2019

Not content with declaring Thunberg mentally incompetent, Ingraham implied that the teenager was part of a “Climatology Cult” sowing fear and impending doom with warnings about the scientifically established threat of climate change as part of a conspiratorial campaign to seize power around the world.

“The implication is, of course, that to ensure the future, everyone must sign on to these globalist solutions,” Ingraham claimed. “Cede control of our economy, our way of life, our way of transport, how many children you want to have. And if we don’t go along, we will be punished by our own children.”

Ingraham then played a clip of Thunberg’s UN speech, where the activist warned: “The eyes of all the future generations are upon you. And if you choose to say less, I say we will never forgive you. We will not let you get away with this. The world is waking up. And change is coming whether you like it or not.”

“Does anyone else find that chilling?” Ingraham said, before cutting right to a clip from the 1984 horror movie Children of the Corn, where the blood-thirsty cult’s leader addresses his fellow child killers.

“I can’t wait for Stephen King’s sequel, Children of the Climate,” Ingraham continued, belaboring the joke. “Now the left, if ever get in power, will simply use the excuse of climate change to reward their friends and punish their enemies.”

