‘Letting it All Fly!’ CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Maggie Haberman Call Trump Out For Attacking Judge ‘On A Daily Basis’

New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman and CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins called out ex-President Donald Trump for attacking the judge in his case “on a daily basis” and wondered how much further he might go.

Special Counsel Jack Smith complained about Trump’s “daily extrajudicial statements that threaten to prejudice the jury pool” in a filing Tuesday to Federal District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan.

On Wednesday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Collins and Haberman both noted that those statements include attacks on prosecutors and Judge Chutkan, and that the judge could “take action”:

COLLINS: The other thing that we saw happen today, was Jack Smith’s team has issued this new filing, as Trump’s been posting links, about the judge, in his case in Washington, in the same courtroom, or same courthouse, where Enrique Tarrio was sentenced today.

He’s calling Jack Smith, deranged. He says he has unchecked and insane aggression. And the reason we’re highlighting that is because the Special Counsel, today, is arguing that those comments, which are happening, on a daily basis, multiple times a day, could taint the jury pool.

What is your sense, of whether or not Trump’s attorneys, are concerned, about testing prosecutors’ patience, here, about maybe seeing sanctions, from the judge, for Trump, on what he’s saying?

HABERMAN: They’re certainly aware that this is a possibility that there’s going to be a request, for sanctions, and that judges could take action. Now, what they’ll argue is that this is infringing, on Trump’s free speech rights, that he’s a political candidate, and that he has to be allowed to say what he wants to say, in that context, and also that he’s a defendant, who’s entitled to say things, about his case.

But to your point, that is a different measure. That is not just saying, “I’m an innocent person.” That is really attacking prosecutors, and as he’s attacked other people connected to these cases, over and over again. As we’ve said, many times, he will test the limits of what he can get away with, up until the point he can’t do it anymore.

COLLINS: Yes, I mean, he’s attacking the judge, repeatedly. I think, Jack Smith, that’s kind of been a New York constant. But the judge, who makes these decisions, and has such control, over this trial, he attacks her, basically, on a daily basis.

HABERMAN: And she’s warned him, about not tainting the jury pool. So, he is looking to see how far he can take this, and how far he can get away with it. And we’re going to find out what the answer is.

But we’ve talked about this before. It typically, in cases like this, when defendants are given a warning, about what they say, what they post, on social media, what they say in public interviews, they tend to be much more circumspect, than Donald Trump is being. He is just sort of letting it all fly!

COLLINS: Yes.