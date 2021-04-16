Liberty University Sues Jerry Falwell Jr. for Allegedly Covering Up a Relationship with His Pool Boy

Liberty University filed a lawsuit against Jerry Falwell Jr, the school’s former president, and an influential evangelical Christian figure, for allegedly concealing a relationship with his former pool boy.

The complaint was filed on Thursday in Lynchburg Circuit Court, and seeks $10 million in damages, according to the AP, alleging three counts: Breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, and statutory conspiracy. It specifically claims Falwelll breached his duties by failing to disclose a relationship with his pool boy while negotiating a higher salary and severance package despite knowing that the scandal could hurt the school’s reputation.

The suit also claims that Falwell formed a “well-resourced exit strategy” from his role as president, as he withheld information from the board of trustees about his alleged improprieties, including the relationship with his former pool boy, which became a huge scandal last year.

While Falwell claimed that his wife Becki Falwell, had the affair with Giancarlo Granda, the couple’s pool boy and friend, Granda alleged that Falwell himself was also involved. Granda was not only the couple’s pool boy, but also a former business partner of Falwell’s, and he suggested that the evangelical leader would watch his wife and Granda have sex.

Falwell also claimed that Granda had attempted to extort him for money for years, but Granda denied that and insisted that he actually wanted to end his relationship with the couple and to negotiate a buyout so he could leave their business partnership.

Falwell resigned from his position after news of the scandal broke, and Liberty quickly announced an investigation into university operations during his tenure as president.

“Despite his clear duties as an executive and officer at Liberty, Falwell Jr. chose personal protection,” reads the recent lawsuit, which also claims that Falwell did not reveal “the issue of his personal impairment by alcohol” and still owes the University personal property.

The suit also accuses Falwell of “improperly and errantly” telling reporters that he was owed $10.5 million after leaving the University in August. “Liberty was unsure if Falwell Jr.’s representation to the media was just puffery and bragging or some attempt to set up a claim for additional compensation,” says the suit.

Falwell filed his own suit against Liberty in October, accusing the University of defaming him in its public statements following his resignation.

