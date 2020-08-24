Jerry Falwell Jr. Reportedly Resigning from Liberty University (UPDATE: Falwell Denies)
Jerry Falwell Jr. is reportedly resigning as the president of Liberty University.
The Washington Post reports this afternoon that Falwell is stepping down amid recent personal scandals.
Falwell revealed in a statement that his wife had an affair a few years ago with a pool boy they befriended. He claimed that the pool boy, identified in reports as Giancarlo Granda, had subsequently blackmailed them.
Falwell’s public statement was followed by a report from Reuters featuring an interview with Granda, who claimed, “Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room.” Reuters also reported that he denied extorting the Falwells and said “he was seeking to negotiate a buyout from a business arrangement he says he had with the couple.”
Earlier this month Liberty University announced Falwell was taking an “indefinite leave of absence” after he shared an odd, since-deleted photo of himself with his pants unzipped and his belly sticking out at an apparently Trailer Park Boys-themed yacht party with his wife’s assistant. Falwell subsequently apologized for the photo.
UPDATE — 7:29 pm ET: Falwell is now disputing the reports he’s resigning. More here.
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]