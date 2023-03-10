‘LOCK HIM UP!’ View Hosts Greet ‘Delicious’ Trump Indictment Scoop With Unbridled Glee

Co-hosts of The View reacted with palpable glee to the news that former President Donald Trump may soon be criminally indicted in the Manhattan hush-money case.

On Thursday, news broke that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump over hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels may soon result in an indictment based on four New York Times sources.

On Friday’s edition of ABC’s The View, Joy Behar introduced the story and called it a “delicious irony” that Trump might end up being taken down for the payment to Daniels, given everything else he’s facing.

While Alyssa Farah Griffin sounded a cautious note about this particular case, all of the hosts agreed Trump being held accountable is “a good thing” and one actually began chanting “Lock him up!”:

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: So listen, I want to be indicted as much as anyone. I’ll throw a watch party when it happens. I’m not sure this one sticks. And I want whatever the indictment is. And the thing that takes him down be something that sticks. At the end of the day, it’s a campaign finance violation, which is wrong, but it’s not something that’s going to put him behind bars for ten years–. SUNNY HOSTIN: Four years! ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: Or keep — potentially on the high. SUNNY HOSTIN: Four years is pretty good! ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: At the highest end of the sentencing, I worry, this is my fear that we have the DOJ January 6 investigation, we have the Mar-A-Lago classified documents, we have Fulton County. What you have to keep your eyes on the big one. You know, “I need 11,000 votes” in Georgia. And then the E. Jean Carroll, there’s a civil suit there. And Letitia James, there’s a bunch going on. It’s going to be Fulton County or it’s going to be the DOJ that keeps him from being in office in the future. SUNNY HOSTIN: I like them all! I like them all!. They all sound good to me. JOY BEHAR: (CLAPPING ON EACH SYLLABLE) Lock him up! Lock him up! ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: But my caution is this My caution is this. I can see I can picture him dictating the press release that he will put out if he’s indicted here, which will be “This is a seven year long witch hunt. They’re still trying to de-legitimize my 2616 victory.” And the base will rally around him. So it could actually embolden him. SARAH HAINES: The base hasn’t stopped rallying? They’re still rallying. They’ve been rallying. SUNNY HOSTIN: And how about when all the other women if if, if if it’s done correctly, how about all the other women? They get to come forward and say, I slept with him, too. SARAH HAINES: I say whatever comes down the pipe is good because the these are all being tried. They’re all being investigated. If they show that he has done wrongdoing, I don’t care if it’s the little ones or the big ones..

Watch above via ABC’s The View.

