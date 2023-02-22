Maggie Haberman Says Trump Indictment For Election Crimes ‘Likely’ — But Georgia Jury Blabbermouth ‘Not Helpful’

New York Times correspondent, best-selling author, and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman told CNN hosts that ex-President Donald Trump is likely to be indicted — but Fulton County Grand Jury foreperson Emily Kohrs is not helping matters.

Part of the report from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ grand jury investigation of Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia was released last week, and Kohrs went on a bit of a media blitz Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Haberman joined co-anchors Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow to discuss a number of issues, including the Kohrs media tour.

Haberman criticized Kohrs for making things difficult for DA Willis, and said that while charging Trump isn’t automatic, it’s “the likeliest thing” for Willis to do.

But Haberman echoed the forewoman’s cagey hints that Trump will be indicted, and essentially agreed with her mockery of Trump’s claim to “total exoneration”:

DON LEMON: So will he or won’t he? I mean. MAGGIE HABERMAN: Maybe, perhaps. I mean, look, she certainly seems like she’s teasing that. You know, stay tuned that something is coming related to him. But she doesn’t go further than that, I assume, because she got some instructions on what she could actually say. DON LEMON: Is it unusual to hear. MAGGIE HABERMAN: I’ve never heard. I’ve covered courts on and off for the last 20 years, more than that, I’ve never heard of a grand jury foreperson speaking this way. Now, this is a fact-finding grand jury. This is not a charging grand jury. But even still, I’ve never seen anything like it. If I’m the prosecutor, I’m not sure that I want this media tour taking place, because I’m confident that Donald Trump’s lawyers are going to use this, just based on what I was hearing last night from people, to try to argue that this is prejudicial in terms of what she is saying. POPPY HARLOW: It was interesting to to John’s point about what the what Trump came out and said on social media and through social thanking this special grand jury, saying total exoneration. I can’t imagine being Fani Willis right now. Like you’ve got your foreperson out there as you’re trying to make this decision. DON LEMON: Didn’t she say, like, did he actually read the documents when he said that? MAGGIE HABERMAN: Right. Yeah. Yeah. I mean, this was not a total exoneration, frankly, any more than the Mueller report. It was a total exoneration, which he said about that, too. But that’s, I think, a separate issue from what the grand jury forewoman is saying. I mean, she’s given this extensive media tour. I saw some quotes that I think she gave to the Atlanta Journal Constitution where I Trump she was asked about that quote where Trump said, this is an exoneration. And she started laughing and said, “Oh, that’s fantastic. I love that.” I don’t see how that’s helpful if you’re a prosecutor, because Fani Willis still has to, that it’s not automatic that charges get filed. Now that that seems like that’s the likeliest thing to do. Fani Willis is a very aggressive prosecutor, but this is just, you know, at least in my experience covering courts, not helpful to a district attorney when they are trying to put their case together.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

