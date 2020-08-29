Man Outside Trump Rally Threatens Media On Camera: ‘You Mother F**kers Are Gonna Pay, Someone Is Gonna Bomb You’

A man approached a local news reporter outside President Donald Trump’s New Hampshire rally and launched into an angry tirade that included telling him “You mother f**kers are gonna pay, someone is gonna bomb you, might even be tonight.”

Prior to the rally in Manchester, a man approached News 7 Boston’s Alex DiPrato, in full view of the news camera, and began harassing him about an incident in which Rand Paul was threatened and accosted by a large crowd following the Republican National Convention this week.

DiPrato asked the maskless man to keep his distance.

“Don’t tell me to get lost, you can run but you can’t hide,” the man said, and asked “Did you guys film what happened to Rand Paul last night, how would you like that to happen to you? We’re Americans too, our lives matter, don’t they, even though we’re white?”

As DiPrato ignored the man, he continued:

Yeah you can act like you got someone to text but you’re really just a pussy. How do you sleep at night when you lie? How do you sleep at night when you are a fuckin’ liar. Are you both calling the same person? Nobody? Call Joe Biden. Maybe you can make him wake him up from his fuckin’ nap and his pudding. You’ll pay. What comes around goes around. Have you heard about the law of reciprocity, what comes around goes around. You motherfuckers are going to pay. Someone’s going to bomb you. Might even be tonight.

DiPrato posted video of the encounter to his Twitter account.

This man approached us the first time outside the Trump rally, left, then came back a second time while “Macho Man” was playing. #machoman pic.twitter.com/6fIB1Ne8wg — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) August 29, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]