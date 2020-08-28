Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) appeared on Fox News’ Fox & Friends to explain what happened as he and his wife Kelley Paul were mobbed by a group of violent protesters in Washington, D.C. following President Donald Trump’s speech on Thursday evening.

“It was horrific,” said Paul to Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy Friday morning. “We came out of the speech, we looked into the street, our hotel was right across the street from the White House, but he couldn’t go because the mob was already chasing people down that chose to go out that exit, so the Secret service says get on a bus and ride to the Trump Hotel.”

“We got on a bus and it took 45 minutes to get through all the mobs, we get there safely, and then we say we’ll get an Uber to go all the way back where we came from… We wanted to be dropped off at the hotel,” he explained. “But as we got close to it, the streets were blocked, and no one would let us through, and what happened is there was two blocks — and I regret that I made this decision — but I said we’ll walk the two blocks.”

“We walked one block, but as we walked one block, we could see some police in the distance, but we also saw a mob of about 30 people marching and yelling. They all of a sudden saw me, right as we got to the policeman, fortunately, or I don’t think we’d have survived,” Paul recalled, adding that the mob was shouting his name and increasing in size.

Paul said, “As they were surrounding us and it got closer and closer and everybody kept pushing back, the policemen were forming a barricade with their bodies. I whispered to the policeman, ‘They know who I am and you’ve got to get reinforcements, it’s going to get worse.’ He called for reinforcements but we didn’t get any reinforcements. We waited, but the crowd was getting bigger and bigger and pushing in.”

“They were yelling threats, they were trying to push the police over to get to me, they were grabbing at us, and it got worse and worse and worse, and then finally we decided to make a move. I said, ‘We’ve got to move. If there’s not going to be reinforcements, we have to try to get to the hotel which was another block,'” he declared. “And they were shouting threats to us, to kill us, to hurt us, but they’re also shouting ‘Say her name.’ Breonna Taylor.”

Paul noted the irony of the mob shouting for him to say Taylor’s name, explaining, “I’m actually the author of the Breonna Taylor law to end no-knock raids, so the irony is lost on these idiots that they’re trying to kill the person who’s actually trying to get rid of no-knock raids,” before calling the protesters “unhinged.”

The senator went on to warn that the scene will become commonplace if protesters’ calls to “defund the police” are actually answered.

“If the police are not there, if you defund the police, if we become Portland, if America becomes Portland, what’s going to happen is people are going to be pummeled and kicked in the head, and left senseless on the curb,” Paul warned. “That would have happened to us, I promise you, had we not had the D.C. Police to support us.”

“We can’t have Joe Biden rule the country and have no police. I mean, we can’t walk down the street in D.C. safely now. That’s how bad it is,” he concluded. “We cannot go outside now. Its become so dangerous for us and I don’t hear Joe Biden or Kamala Harris saying one thing about the violence. This mob is their voters. This is the new Democrat Party, and if we don’t resist this, United States is going to become Portland. We’re going to become Chicago.”

Watch above via Fox News.

