Mark Levin Roasted For Obvious Observation of the Year: Maggie Haberman Has a Source in ‘Trump’s Inner Circle’

Fox News host Mark Levin was roundly mocked on Monday over a truly obvious comment about Maggie Haberman‘s reporting on former President Donald Trump Donald Trump.

On Saturday, Haberman and several New York Times colleagues published a story describing Fox News anchor Bret Baier’s efforts to try and convince Trump to participate in the upcoming GOP primary debates — including Wednesday night’s debate in Milwaukee, which will be broadcast on Fox News. The attempts to persuade Trump failed: the former president announced on Truth Social Sunday that he won’t participate in any of the debates.

Levin, in response to Haberman’s story, took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and made what can only be considered an extremely obvious observation: “Somebody in Trump’s inner circle is a source for Maggie Haberman at the New York Times.”

Somebody in Trump's inner circle is a source for Maggie Haberman at the New York Times.https://t.co/8bDiaLeh1b — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) August 21, 2023

Haberman has long been considered the most plugged-in reporter on the Trump beat. What’s more, in addition to her famed level of sourcing in Trumpworld, the former president himself has been a source for Haberman. Trump once compared her to his “psychiatrist.” Critics delighted in pointing out the obvious to Levin.

It took him 8 years to figure this one out. https://t.co/aNR6tylNSK — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) August 21, 2023

A real genius, this one is. https://t.co/Gt50xqL5ZF — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 21, 2023

That somebody being one Donald J. Trump. https://t.co/Axzcyg0oiP — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) August 21, 2023

We call this reporting. https://t.co/dVn9KpzoeE — Paul Farhi (@farhip) August 21, 2023

Sir have I got some news for you… https://t.co/9C1mwmfckj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 21, 2023

Somebody made water wet. https://t.co/ET1IdIhPQk — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) August 21, 2023

——

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com