During an interview with staunch Trump defender, Republican Congressman Doug Collins, Fox News host Mark Levin slammed the House impeachment of President Donald Trump and, in a bizarre analogy, said Trump got “less due process that the terrorists on 9/11.”

On his Sunday night Fox News show, the famously pro-Trump Levin continued his months-long assault on the House Democrats for impeaching the president. During a discussion with Collins, the far right conservative host blasted the impeachment process as having trampled on the president’s right.

“This is really important, I think,” Levin said. “The House of representatives is conducting the investigation. One party controls the House, one party wanted to impeach the President of the United States. Not a single Republican. I don’t believe this is ever happened before in American history. He is denied due process. I’m not talking about the Bill of Rights, I’m talking about the due process past presidents have had, judges have had, basic Magna Carta-type due process that people are supposed to get. The president gets less due process than the terrorists on 911 get…”

At the mention of 9/11, the camera cut to Collins, whose eyebrows quickly shot up and eyes closed before he quickly nodded in agreement.

“They get because habeas corpus rights and all these other…the president gets no rights, no consideration,” Levin continued. “The Republicans, no rights. You just told me you couldn’t call a single witness. Same problem in the House Intelligence Committee, they couldn’t call a single witness. They wanted to call the whistleblower, couldn’t call the whistleblower. Can’t even state the whistleblower’s name, let alone call the whistleblower. [Former National Security Adviser] John Bolton, [House Democrats] didn’t go to court, now you have, let’s move to the Senate, demanding John Bolton, demanding Mick Mulvaney, chief of staff to the president, demanding the OMB director to the president, and the Secretary of State, these are the four that they want. Congressman, don’t we know historically that the courts have said under executive privilege and separation of powers this small circle around the president, Congress doesn’t get them? So they are purposely creating this confrontation.”

“Let me go back to a statement said by the Majority Leader, Steny Hoyer,” Collins responded. “Steny Hoyer actually said of the president, ‘We allowed him every opportunity to come prove his innocence.’ I’m sorry, did we take a vacation and leave the United States? Do we automatically suspend the Bill of Rights or any due process? I don’t care if you think he should be impeached or not, this is still relevant.”

Not long after Levin made his comments on air, the president favorably repeated the terrorist analogy on his Twitter feed.

“In the House, the President got less due process than the 9-11 terrorists got. This is a corrupt process?” Mark Levin @marklevinshow “Very much so!” @RepDougCollins @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2020

Since the 19 terrorists who carried out the actual 9/11 hijacking of four US commercial airliners all died while murdering thousands of people, Levin had to be referring to the plotters and other associates of the 19 Al Qaeda terrorists captured after the fact. Among the numerous men accused of being the “20th hijacker,” Zacarias Moussaoui, a French-Moroccan man, was arrested in the US just weeks before 9/11, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, was swiftly convicted, and is currently serving a life sentence. Another of the purported “20th hijackers,” Mohammad al-Qahtani, was captured by US forces in Tora Bora, Afghanistan in 2001 and was reportedly tortured extensively during interrogations after being transferred to Guantanomo Bay in 2002. Qahtani was not formally charged with a crime until a military commission did so in February 2008. Qahtani and other Guantanamo Bay detainees were only granted habeas corpus rights later that year after a landmark Supreme Court decision.

Perhaps the most famous 9/11 plotter besides Osama bin Laden, who was famously shot dead during a US Special Operations raid on his Pakistani compound in 2011, was Khalid Sheikh Mohammad. That Pakistani terrorist leader was captured in 2003 and then secretly jailed in military prisons in Afghanistan and Poland for years before finally being sent to Guantanamo Bay in 2006, three years after his capture. Mohammad was repeatedly humiliated and placed in physically painful stress position for hours and days at a time in an attempt to get him to confess. He was also subjected to waterboarding torture 183 times in five different sessions. He too, was not charged with a formal crime until February 2008, when a military commission accused him of war crimes resulting in the deaths of thousands of innocent people. Last fall, a military judge finally set a date for KSM’s trial, at which he will be able to call witnesses, for January 2021.

Bu contrast, the House impeachment hearings began just four months ago—and the Senate trial is expected to be completed within weeks. And while neither the White House nor House Republicans were not allowed to call witnesses during the impeachment investigation, which functioned much like a federal grand jury, House Republicans could and did cross-examine witnesses called by House Democrats during the investigation phase in the Intelligence Committee.

Many other relevant government witnesses and documents requested by the House Democrats during the impeachment probe were either barred from testifying or withheld by the executive branch. Bolton initially refused to voluntarily testify before the House and instead insisted on a court order compelling him to do so. House Democrats chose to skip his testimony rather than engage in long, drawn-out court fight with the Trump administration. When Bolton recently did an about-face and indicated he would appear if asked by the Senate, the Trump administration declared that it would try to legally block his testimony on executive privilege grounds. In addition, the White House has also resisted all calls for witnesses to appear in the Senate trial of Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

