Mike Lindell Will Hold ‘Election Crime Bureau Summit’ in Missouri

MyPillow chief executive, Mike Lindell stated during his guest appearance in Steve Bannon’s War Room that he will hold an “Election Crime Bureau Summit” in Missouri.

The proposed gathering will take place on August 15 and 16. It will be the biggest one he has hosted and is scheduled to run for 48 hours straight according to Lindell.

Lindell is expecting a flurry of media coverage during the summit.

“We will have so much media there, it will be broadcast two days,” Lindell said.

Mike Lindell makes a blockbuster new announcement today. He will be holding an ‘Election Crime Bureau Summit’ in Missouri this August, it will go on for 48 straight hours, and he expects every major media outlet to cover it. pic.twitter.com/dgYQZVaNFO — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 14, 2023

Lindell, a Trump supporter, hosted a cybersecurity symposium in August 2021 in South Dakota during which he wanted to “expose” that China was meddling in the 2020 presidential election that Trump lost.

Lindell hired Josh Merritt, a cyber security expert, during that time to investigate the 37 terabytes of network data that the MyPillow CEO allegedly had. In the end, Merritt told The New York Times that he had “no confidence in the information” and that Lindell’s data cannot prove any interference from China.

In August 2022, Lindell hosted a week-long “Moment of Truth Summit” in Missouri during which speakers representing all 50 states presented their cases of 2020 election fraud within their respective areas.

Some former public officeholders were in attendance also. Former Colorado state Rep. Ron Hanks, current Kentucky state Sen. Adrienne Southworth, and former Washington state Rep. Brad Klippert.

During Lindell’s appearance on War Room, he along with Kari Lake made claims that they would accept RNC election results because the votes would be counted by hand.

“There’s no machines,” Lindell said.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com