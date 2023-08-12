MSNBC’s Al Sharpton Asks VP Kamala Harris About ‘Segments Of The Country That Like To Target You’

Rev. Al Sharpton asked Vice President Kamala Harris about “some segments of the country that like to target you” for attacks, and Harris stressed the importance of resisting division.

VP Harris sat for an exclusive interview with the Rev that will air in full on Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s PoliticsNation. According to a preview transcript of that interview, Sharpton wrapped up by asking about being “targeted” by certain segments of the country.

The VP briefly referenced her feud with Ron DeSantis and other Republicans over Black history standards in Florida, but concentrated her response on fighting for unity:

SHARPTON: Last question. So that spirit answers what I was going to ask you. There are some segments of the country that like to target you, and they don’t realize that you are used to that because you come out of that kind of fight. When you tell me how your mother and them marched — so it doesn’t rattle you. You’re prepared for the moment to stand up for the rights we had to fight for. HARRIS: There’s no choice. And let me just say this also, there’s a lot of joy in being in this fight for freedom, for the promise of America. It’s a fight for something, not against something. It’s also a fight, and this needs to be said, that is to try and bring us together, understanding we all have so much more in common than what separates us. You speak about Florida and when I went down there, and when I see other things that are happening in other parts of the country, there are forces that are intentionally trying to divide us as a nation. And we need to be clear-eyed about that also. So, when I think about this fight, it is also a fight to unify and to resist the forces that are trying to divide us. Let’s not be manipulated and let’s not — let us not be deterred. We cannot be tired. We cannot be overwhelmed. But let us also, in this moment, understand the significance and the importance of bringing our country together around, again, foundational principles about who we are as America. And I say that as Vice President of the United States.

