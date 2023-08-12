WATCH: Trump Gives Ominously Vague Reply When Confronted About Overturning Election at Iowa Fair

While campaigning at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday former President Donald Trump gave a suggestive reply to a reporter who asked about trying to overturn the 2020 election result.

Trump remains the Republican frontrunner despite facing multiple criminal indictment in three different jurisdictions, and his appearance at the Iowa fairgrounds was met with adoring fans.

Most recently, Special Counsel Jack Smith indicted Trump in Washington D.C., for his actions in the days leading up to January 6th where he challenged the results of the presidential election.

The prosecution alleges Trump worked with his political allies to knowingly promote false claims of fraud and pressured state and federal officials to change the election results.

On Saturday, Trump held court at the Iowa State Fair, a state that he currently leads by 20 points. As the former president shook hands a reporter asked Trump he tried to overturn the results to gain a second term.

“President Trump, did you intend to overturn the 2020 election?” a reporter asked him as he pressed through the throngs at the livestock pavilion.

Trump paused pointedly and replied, “You know the answer to that,” as he glanced back over his shoulder.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the crimes listed in Smith’s January 6th indictment. If convicted he could spend years or perhaps the rest of his life behind bars.

Watch the clip above via the Right Side Broadcasting livestream on Rumble.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com