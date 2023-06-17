NBC’s Chuck Todd Asks Pence ‘If You Were President Biden Would You Pardon Trump Right Now?’

NBC’s Chuck Todd asked ex-Vice President Mike Pence if he would pardon ex-President Donald Trump “If you were President Joe Biden?”

The question of pardoning Trump has become a red-hot parlor game for people interviewing GOP candidates and elected officials, yielding a sometimes contradictory array of responses. Some have even asked if Biden would consider such a pardon.

In a preview of an interview to air on Sunday morning’s edition of NBC’s Meet the Press, the host combined those premises by asking, on his third shot, if Pence would pardon Trump if he were to inhabit Biden’s being:

CHUCK TODD: You have been asked a few times whether you would pardon the former president if he’s convicted and if you were to be president. Would you? FMR. VICE PRES. MIKE PENCE: Well, I just think the question is, is premature. I mean, honestly, Chuck, I’ve pardoned people who were found guilty of a crime – CHUCK TODD: What’s your – what is your bar? FMR. VICE PRES. MIKE PENCE: –when I was governor of Indiana. CHUCK TODD: What was your bar for a pardon? FMR. VICE PRES. MIKE PENCE: Well, let me say first and foremost, I don’t know why some of my competitors in the Republican primary presume the president will be found guilty. Look, all we know is what, what the president has been accused of in the indictment. We don’t know what his defense is. We don’t know if this will even go to trial. It could be subject to a motion to dismiss. We don’t know what the verdict will be of the jury. CHUCK TODD: If you were President Biden would you pardon him right now? FMR. VICE PRES. MIKE PENCE: I just think this whole matter is incredibly divisive for the country. And, look, I – I just think at the end of the day, it’s – it is saddening to me that we are now in this moment.

Watch above via NBC’s Meet the Press.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com