NBC’s Ken Dilanian: Viral Video of Trump Jet Being Loaded with File Boxes ‘Pretty Disturbing’ But Not Enough for a Warrant

NBC News justice and intelligence correspondent Ken Dilanian said a resurfaced viral video of former President Donald Trump boarding a plane along with a parade of groaningly heavy file boxes is “pretty disturbing” — but not enough to prompt an FBI search.

Amid a Justice Department probe into his mishandling of classified information under the Espionage Act, video resurfaced of Trump boarding a plane in Florida bound for Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. The clip also showed aides loading a succession of file boxes — just three days after the federal government contacted Trump about missing documents.

The clip went viral, and fueled online speculation about the contents of those boxes.

On Monday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Dilanian brought up the viral video himself when Jonathan Lemire asked why other Trump properties have not been searched as of yet:

JONATHAN LEMIRE: The FBI searched this property. Donald Trump, of course, has lots of other properties and people are wondering like, well, why hasn’t there been a search of Bedminster that we know of? Why hasn’t there been one of Trump Tower? Why hasn’t there been one at his other golf courses across the country? Walk us through what would require, why that, how that would happen, how DOJ would give the okay, what they would need to give the okay to do one of these other searches. And is there any suggestion that they’re working on it? KEN DILANIAN: It’s a great question, Jonathan. And obviously, we don’t know the inner workings of this investigation. But what’s required is more than just a theory that some evidence might be at a place. They need actual hard evidence. And in the case of this Mar-a-Lago search, they had they had witnesses who were telling them that not only was there classified information there, but that they were misled, that they were lied to, essentially, by the Trump side. And they, and that’s all blacked out in the affidavit. But we’re aware that it exists, and they used that to go to a judge and say, “Judge, we need to do a search.” A search is a very intrusive thing right? You’re trampling someone’s Fourth Amendment rights, but for a good reason, because you have evidence that there is, evidence of a crime is at this location. Absent that, like, for example, there’s a, there’s a social media theory going around. There’s some, there’s some video of Trump aides loading boxes onto a private jet heading for Bedminster. And I have to say, I mean, when I first saw that on Twitter over the weekend, I thought, oh, another conspiracy theory. The more you look at it, the more it’s pretty disturbing. I mean, these banker boxes are the same kinds of boxes that the classified documents were found in. But absent any other kinds of evidence, they would need witnesses telling them, yes, there were classified documents in those boxes, and they were taken to Bedminster. They’re not just going to do it based on a video or on a theory, Jonathan.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com