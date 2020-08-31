New data shows a sharp rise in cases of children with the coronavirus as hospitalizations and deaths have also been on the rise.

According to the New York Times, which cited information from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the number of cases of children with the coronavirus shot up by 720 percent between May 21 and August 20.

In the same period, all cases of the coronavirus –adults and children — increased by 270 percent.

Hospitalizations of children also rose 356 percent compared to 122 percent overall, while recorded deaths increased by 229 percent compared to 115 percent overall.

The New York Times noted, however, that the data is based on each state’s wildly different categorizations between adults and children.

“The data set, which spans from May 21 to Aug. 20, varies from state to state, possibly obscuring differences in how the virus affects infants, young children and adolescents,” the Times reported, adding, “For example, many states group infants and teenagers into the same category. One state even includes people up to age 24. But the rise remains similar across states.”

Earlier this month, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported a 90 percent surge of child coronavirus cases in four weeks, while Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt expressed shock over a report on nearly 100,000 kids testing positive for coronavirus in the last two weeks of July, declaring, “I heard kids really don’t get it.”

