A new poll from Monmouth University revealed that Democrats trust Fox News far more than President Donald Trump.

The sample of 808 Americans showed that 48 percent of Democrats are more likely to believe information from Fox News rather than Trump, while only seven percent tend to favor Trump over the network. Most of the remaining Democrats (39 percent) said they would not believe either Trump nor Fox.

On the other hand, Republicans are more willing to listen to information from Trump rather than any cable news network — even Fox.

In a hypothetical scenario where Trump and Fox News presented conflicting information, only 20 percent of Republicans said they would believe Fox, while 66 percent would trust Trump. More predictably, only 13 percent would trust CNN over Trump, while 82 percent would trust the word of the president.

Independents leaned toward cable news networks over Trump with most of the sample favoring CNN. Deciding between conflicting information with Trump, 47 percent of independents would believe CNN and 34 percent would believe Fox News — both figures larger than Trump.

“We asked this question because conservative media outlets such as Fox News reinforced key White House talking points during the pandemic’s early days, but they have occasionally differed on some key points more recently,” Monmouth University Polling Institute Director Patrick Murray said. “These poll results may be a warning sign when it comes to retaining their core audience. When the facts are in dispute, the president is always right.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]