New Poll: Republicans Trust Trump For Medical Information More Than The Centers For Disease Control

Buried in a new poll about the response to the coronavirus crisis is a startling result: Republicans trust medical information from President Donald Trump more than they do from the Centers for Disease Control.

Approval of Trump’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been steadily declining since a heady peak several weeks ago, and the newest CBS News poll released Friday morning is no different. The poll shows 47 percent of Americans think Trump is doing a “good job” on the pandemic, down from 51 percent last week and 53 percent the week before that.

But a look at the poll’s cross-tabulations shows a stunning result when respondents were asked “Who do you trust for specific medical information about the coronavirus outbreak?”

Among the choices were Trump, scientists and medical professionals, and the CDC.

Only 37 percent of Americans said they trust Trump, while 78 percent said they trust the CDC and 86 percent trust the scientists and medical professionals. Democrats trust Trump the least at nine percent, but independents are right in line with the national number at 38.

But 80 percent of Republicans said they trust Trump for medical information about the coronavirus, while only 74 percent said they trust the CDC. Doctors and scientists like Anthony Fauci squeaked past Trump at 85 percent.

Trump has repeatedly and confidently spread misinformation about the coronavirus, including comparing it to the seasonal flu — a message which another recent poll shows is penetrating with consumers of conservative media supportive of Trump.

