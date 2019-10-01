New Poll Shows Trump’s Ukraine Smears Not Hurting Joe Biden

President Donald Trump‘s efforts to promote debunked conspiracy theories about Joe Biden and Ukraine aren’t affecting the former VP’s standing with Democratic voters, according to a brand-new Politico/Morning Consult poll.

After more than a week of relentlessly promoting conspiracy theories about Biden that even Fox News’ Andrew Napolitano have debunked, a new poll suggests that Trump and his allies’ efforts have not eroded Biden’s support among Democrats, and may even have helped it.

Politico reports that a “sneak peek” of their next poll “suggests the Ukraine scandal hasn’t hurt Biden.”

SNEAK PEEK: NEW POLITICO/MORNING CONSULT POLL SHOWS BIDEN’S STAYING POWER: Republicans hoping that the Trump-Biden-Ukraine imbroglio would hurt JOE BIDEN’S candidacy may be sorely mistaken. A new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll found that 40% of likely Democratic voters still believe he has the best chance of beating President DONALD TRUMP. Full results out Wednesday

That 40 percent actually represents a gain of one point since the last time Politico polled that question, when 39 percent of Democrats said Biden had the best chance of beating Trump. His nearest competitors on that question were Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, at 15 percent each.

Politico’s report follows another pair of polls that, as FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver pointed out, indicated Biden is weathering the smears. Biden retained his 32 percent in the Morning Consult tracking poll, and gained four points in the Hill/HarrisX poll.

