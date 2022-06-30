Newsmax Anchor Bitterly Slams Bret Baier and Chris Wallace For Marveling at Cassidy Hutchinson’s Stunning Testimony

Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly bitterly slammed Fox News anchor Bret Baier for reacting to Cassidy Hutchinson‘s stunning testimony, comparing him to CNN’s Chris Wallace — who he said had also sinned in assessing Hutchinson.

Hutchinson is the former top aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who has come to dominate political news this week after she dropped bombshell after bombshell at Tuesday’s surprise hearing of the January 6 committee.

Baier and Wallace — each of whom carries extra credibility by virtue of their shared status as longtime news personalities on a conservative-leaning network, although Wallace has moved his shingle to CNN — each gushed over Hutchinson’s testimony.

On Wednesday night’s edition of Newsmax TV’s Greg Kelly Reports, Kelly spent several minutes arguing with Fox News clips of Baier giving brutal — for Trump — assessments of Hutchinson’s testimony.

He then unfavorably dubbed Baier the “new Chris Wallace” at Fox:

GREG KELLY: He’s taking the side of this Cassidy because she held up her right arm at a hearing, at another phony baloney hearing. How many people have we seen do that? You know, Vindman, Mike, Michael Cohen. I mean, these things are ludicrous. We all saw Donald Trump raise his right hand, didn’t we, when he became president? I know he lived up to his oath. So back to Bret. What’s happening over there? Well, I did notice that Chris Wallace is gone. Right? He moved to CNN. Do they need a new Chris Wallace? Hey, what about Chris Wallace? He is at CNN and he’s well, he’s still Chris Wallace. CHRIS WALLACE: (VIDEO CLIP) Can we talk about Cassidy Hutchinson? First of all, I know about particularly to you and as somebody involved in prosecutions, she was a great witness. She was absolutely precise. GREG KELLY: Yep. Still, Chris Wallace. Absolutely. All right. So we know he’s okay. So Brett seems to be taking his place over there at Fox News, right? BRET BAIER: (VIDEO CLIP) But I think what you pointed to, Sandra, was the most compelling when she quotes Mark Meadows saying, “Pat, you heard the president. He doesn’t care. He thinks Mike deserves it.” He doesn’t think they’re doing anything wrong as far as they’re literally, literally calling for the vice president to be hung. GREG KELLY: Should I start doing this when I want to look like? Hmm? (gestures with glasses) Look, it wasn’t just him having a bad day. The whole network.

Watch above via Newsmax.

