Nikki Haley’s CNN Town Hall Audience Down 80 Percent From Trump Event

Former South Carolina governor and 2024 GOP presidential candidate, Nikki Haley, joined CNN on Sunday night for a town hall event – CNN’s first after hosting Donald Trump on May 10th.

While Haley is certainly a well-known figure in U.S. politics, no one expected her to pull in the same kind of numbers on a Sunday night that Trump did during prime time on a weekday. With the numbers now in, we can see Trump’s event beat Haley by some 80 percent across the board.

Haley’s event, moderated by Jake Tapper, brought in 562,000 total viewers and 136,000 viewers in the key 25-54 age demographic. By contrast, Trump’s highly controversial town hall with Kaitlin Collins scored some 3.31 million total viewers and 781,000 demo viewers – a major boost for the ratings-beleaguered network that averaged below 500,000 viewers during prime time in May.

Fox News’s Sunday night programming at 8 p.m. doubled the Haley town hall as Mark Levin’s show scored 1.22 average total viewers. MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan landed in third for the hour with 450,000 total viewers.

However, CNN did win the demo as Levin brought in 63,000 viewers and Hasan scored 35,000. Levin had the highest-rated show on Sunday, while Fox swept the day in total viewers, except at noon when Jen Psaki – President Joe Biden’s former press secretary – won the hour. Psaki just eked out a win topping Fox News Live with 734,000 total viewers to 726,000. Psaki finished third in the demo behind both Fox and CNN.

Here is a full breakdown of Sunday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

640 CNN THIS MORNING WEEKEND:

252 AMERCAN VOICES /MENENDEZ:

205 ALLEN JACKSON:

26 — 7a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

860 CNN THIS MORNING WEEKEND:

319 AYMAN:

265 WAKE UP AMERICA WEEKEND:

122 — 8a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

1090 CNN THIS MORNING WEEKEND:

366 KATIE PHANG SHOW:

444 — — 9a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

1195 STATE OF THE UNION:

578 SUNDAY SHOW /J. CAPEHART:

467 — LAST MAN STANDING:

28 10a SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES:

1246 FAREED ZAKARIA: GPS:

669 VELSHI:

510 SUNDAY REPORT:

110 LAST MAN STANDING:

57 11a MEDIA BUZZ:

950 INSIDE POLITICS:

466 — — LAST MAN STANDING:

76 12p FOX NEWS LIVE:

726 STATE OF THE UNION:

511 INSIDE WITH JEN PSAKI:

734 SUNDAY AGENDA:

140 LAST MAN STANDING:

83 1p FOX NEWS LIVE:

661 FAREED ZAKARIA: GPS:

472 ALEX WITT REPORTS:

605 — LAST MAN STANDING:

100 2p FOX NEWS SUNDAY:

650 CNN NEWSROOM:

354 YASMIN VOSSOUGHIAN REPRTS:

454 RECORD WITH GRETA WEEKLY:

92 LAST MAN STANDING:

98 3p SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES:

491 CNN NEWSROOM:

346 — CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

66 LAST MAN STANDING:

128 4p FOX NEWS LIVE:

566 CNN NEWSROOM:

449 SYMONE:

404 D-DAY: THE DAY THAT WON T:

75 LAST MAN STANDING:

108 5p FOX NEWS SATURDAY NIGHT:

717 CNN NEWSROOM:

576 POLITICS NATION:

440 GREG KELLY THIS WEEK:

92 LAST MAN STANDING:

138 6p FOX REPORT WITH JON SCOTT:

850 CNN NEWSROOM:

576 AMERCAN VOICES /MENENDEZ:

434 MARK KAYE SHOW, THE:

79 LAST MAN STANDING:

106 7p BIG WEEKEND SHOW, THE:

939 CNN NEWSROOM:

406 INSIDE WITH JEN PSAKI:

517 GORKA REALITY CHECK; THE:

120 NEWSNATION PRIME:

55 8p LIFE, LIBERTY AND LEVIN:

1216 CNN TOWN HALL:

562 MEHDI HASAN SHOW:

454 HUCKABEE:

72 NEWSNATION PRIME:

64 9p SUNDAY NIGHT IN AMERICA.:

1019 — AYMAN:

450 IT?S SUPERNATURAL:

35 NEWSNATION PRIME:

57 10p BIG WEEKEND SHOW, THE:

765 CNN TH: POST ANALYSIS:

466 [9:30 PM-10:59 PM] CULTURE IS INDIGENOUS WMN:

332 GORKA REALITY CHECK; THE:

73 NEWSNATION PRIME:

40 11p LIFE, LIBERTY AND LEVIN:

530 CNN TOWN HALL:

293 MEHDI HASAN SHOW:

276 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

75 NEWSNATION PRIME:

40

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

78 CNN THIS MORNING WEEKEND:

49 AMERCAN VOICES /MENENDEZ:

34 ALLEN JACKSON:

0 — 7a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

111 CNN THIS MORNING WEEKEND:

44 AYMAN:

25 WAKE UP AMERICA WEEKEND:

12 — 8a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

137 CNN THIS MORNING WEEKEND:

54 KATIE PHANG SHOW:

48 — — 9a FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:

134 STATE OF THE UNION:

74 SUNDAY SHOW /J. CAPEHART:

59 — LAST MAN STANDING:

4 10a SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES:

112 FAREED ZAKARIA: GPS:

82 VELSHI:

49 SUNDAY REPORT:

7 LAST MAN STANDING:

8 11a MEDIA BUZZ:

109 INSIDE POLITICS:

86 — — LAST MAN STANDING:

3 12p FOX NEWS LIVE:

113 STATE OF THE UNION:

101 INSIDE WITH JEN PSAKI:

75 SUNDAY AGENDA:

5 LAST MAN STANDING:

10 1p FOX NEWS LIVE:

77 FAREED ZAKARIA: GPS:

112 ALEX WITT REPORTS:

78 — LAST MAN STANDING:

12 2p FOX NEWS SUNDAY:

70 CNN NEWSROOM:

85 YASMIN VOSSOUGHIAN REPRTS:

69 RECORD WITH GRETA WEEKLY:

1 LAST MAN STANDING:

8 3p SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES:

52 CNN NEWSROOM:

65 — CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

1 LAST MAN STANDING:

25 4p FOX NEWS LIVE:

69 CNN NEWSROOM:

64 SYMONE:

35 D-DAY: THE DAY THAT WON T:

3 LAST MAN STANDING:

37 5p FOX NEWS SATURDAY NIGHT:

75 CNN NEWSROOM:

66 POLITICS NATION:

45 GREG KELLY THIS WEEK:

9 LAST MAN STANDING:

40 6p FOX REPORT WITH JON SCOTT:

64 CNN NEWSROOM:

78 AMERCAN VOICES /MENENDEZ:

47 MARK KAYE SHOW, THE:

13 LAST MAN STANDING:

35 7p BIG WEEKEND SHOW, THE:

64 CNN NEWSROOM:

82 INSIDE WITH JEN PSAKI:

43 GORKA REALITY CHECK; THE:

17 NEWSNATION PRIME:

8 8p LIFE, LIBERTY AND LEVIN:

63 CNN TOWN HALL:

136 MEHDI HASAN SHOW:

35 HUCKABEE:

15 NEWSNATION PRIME:

4 9p SUNDAY NIGHT IN AMERICA.:

70 — AYMAN:

33 IT?S SUPERNATURAL:

3 NEWSNATION PRIME:

7 10p BIG WEEKEND SHOW, THE:

59 CNN TH: POST ANALYSIS:

108 [9:30 PM-10:59 PM] CULTURE IS INDIGENOUS WMN:

34 GORKA REALITY CHECK; THE:

9 NEWSNATION PRIME:

1 11p LIFE, LIBERTY AND LEVIN:

55 CNN TOWN HALL:

65 MEHDI HASAN SHOW:

41 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

11 NEWSNATION PRIME:

2

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 417,000

Fox News: 766,000

MSNBC: 408,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 77,000

Fox News: 78,000

MSNBC: 46,000

Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

CNN: 514,000

Fox News: 1.0 million

MSNBC: 412,000

25-54 Demo:

CNN: 122,000

Fox News: 64,000

MSNBC: 34,000

For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.

