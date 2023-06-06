Nikki Haley’s CNN Town Hall Audience Down 80 Percent From Trump Event

Former South Carolina governor and 2024 GOP presidential candidate, Nikki Haley, joined CNN on Sunday night for a town hall event – CNN’s first after hosting Donald Trump on May 10th.
While Haley is certainly a well-known figure in U.S. politics, no one expected her to pull in the same kind of numbers on a Sunday night that Trump did during prime time on a weekday. With the numbers now in, we can see Trump’s event beat Haley by some 80 percent across the board.
Haley’s event, moderated by Jake Tapper, brought in 562,000 total viewers and 136,000 viewers in the key 25-54 age demographic. By contrast, Trump’s highly controversial town hall with Kaitlin Collins scored some 3.31 million total viewers and 781,000 demo viewers – a major boost for the ratings-beleaguered network that averaged below 500,000 viewers during prime time in May.
Fox News’s Sunday night programming at 8 p.m. doubled the Haley town hall as Mark Levin’s show scored 1.22 average total viewers. MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan landed in third for the hour with 450,000 total viewers.
However, CNN did win the demo as Levin brought in 63,000 viewers and Hasan scored 35,000. Levin had the highest-rated show on Sunday, while Fox swept the day in total viewers, except at noon when Jen Psaki – President Joe Biden’s former press secretary – won the hour. Psaki just eked out a win topping Fox News Live with 734,000 total viewers to 726,000. Psaki finished third in the demo behind both Fox and CNN.
Here is a full breakdown of Sunday’s cable news ratings by show:
Total Viewers (thousands)
|ET
|FNC
|CNN
|MSNBC
|NEWSMAX
|NEWSNATION
|6a
|FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:
640
|CNN THIS MORNING WEEKEND:
252
|AMERCAN VOICES /MENENDEZ:
205
|ALLEN JACKSON:
26
|—
|7a
|FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:
860
|CNN THIS MORNING WEEKEND:
319
|AYMAN:
265
|WAKE UP AMERICA WEEKEND:
122
|—
|8a
|FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:
1090
|CNN THIS MORNING WEEKEND:
366
|KATIE PHANG SHOW:
444
|—
|—
|9a
|FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:
1195
|STATE OF THE UNION:
578
|SUNDAY SHOW /J. CAPEHART:
467
|—
|LAST MAN STANDING:
28
|10a
|SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES:
1246
|FAREED ZAKARIA: GPS:
669
|VELSHI:
510
|SUNDAY REPORT:
110
|LAST MAN STANDING:
57
|11a
|MEDIA BUZZ:
950
|INSIDE POLITICS:
466
|—
|—
|LAST MAN STANDING:
76
|12p
|FOX NEWS LIVE:
726
|STATE OF THE UNION:
511
|INSIDE WITH JEN PSAKI:
734
|SUNDAY AGENDA:
140
|LAST MAN STANDING:
83
|1p
|FOX NEWS LIVE:
661
|FAREED ZAKARIA: GPS:
472
|ALEX WITT REPORTS:
605
|—
|LAST MAN STANDING:
100
|2p
|FOX NEWS SUNDAY:
650
|CNN NEWSROOM:
354
|YASMIN VOSSOUGHIAN REPRTS:
454
|RECORD WITH GRETA WEEKLY:
92
|LAST MAN STANDING:
98
|3p
|SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES:
491
|CNN NEWSROOM:
346
|—
|CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:
66
|LAST MAN STANDING:
128
|4p
|FOX NEWS LIVE:
566
|CNN NEWSROOM:
449
|SYMONE:
404
|D-DAY: THE DAY THAT WON T:
75
|LAST MAN STANDING:
108
|5p
|FOX NEWS SATURDAY NIGHT:
717
|CNN NEWSROOM:
576
|POLITICS NATION:
440
|GREG KELLY THIS WEEK:
92
|LAST MAN STANDING:
138
|6p
|FOX REPORT WITH JON SCOTT:
850
|CNN NEWSROOM:
576
|AMERCAN VOICES /MENENDEZ:
434
|MARK KAYE SHOW, THE:
79
|LAST MAN STANDING:
106
|7p
|BIG WEEKEND SHOW, THE:
939
|CNN NEWSROOM:
406
|INSIDE WITH JEN PSAKI:
517
|GORKA REALITY CHECK; THE:
120
|NEWSNATION PRIME:
55
|8p
|LIFE, LIBERTY AND LEVIN:
1216
|CNN TOWN HALL:
562
|MEHDI HASAN SHOW:
454
|HUCKABEE:
72
|NEWSNATION PRIME:
64
|9p
|SUNDAY NIGHT IN AMERICA.:
1019
|—
|AYMAN:
450
|IT?S SUPERNATURAL:
35
|NEWSNATION PRIME:
57
|10p
|BIG WEEKEND SHOW, THE:
765
|CNN TH: POST ANALYSIS:
466 [9:30 PM-10:59 PM]
|CULTURE IS INDIGENOUS WMN:
332
|GORKA REALITY CHECK; THE:
73
|NEWSNATION PRIME:
40
|11p
|LIFE, LIBERTY AND LEVIN:
530
|CNN TOWN HALL:
293
|MEHDI HASAN SHOW:
276
|ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:
75
|NEWSNATION PRIME:
40
25-54 Demo (thousands)
|ET
|FNC
|CNN
|MSNBC
|NEWSMAX
|NEWSNATION
|6a
|FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:
78
|CNN THIS MORNING WEEKEND:
49
|AMERCAN VOICES /MENENDEZ:
34
|ALLEN JACKSON:
0
|—
|7a
|FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:
111
|CNN THIS MORNING WEEKEND:
44
|AYMAN:
25
|WAKE UP AMERICA WEEKEND:
12
|—
|8a
|FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:
137
|CNN THIS MORNING WEEKEND:
54
|KATIE PHANG SHOW:
48
|—
|—
|9a
|FOX & FRIENDS SUNDAY:
134
|STATE OF THE UNION:
74
|SUNDAY SHOW /J. CAPEHART:
59
|—
|LAST MAN STANDING:
4
|10a
|SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES:
112
|FAREED ZAKARIA: GPS:
82
|VELSHI:
49
|SUNDAY REPORT:
7
|LAST MAN STANDING:
8
|11a
|MEDIA BUZZ:
109
|INSIDE POLITICS:
86
|—
|—
|LAST MAN STANDING:
3
|12p
|FOX NEWS LIVE:
113
|STATE OF THE UNION:
101
|INSIDE WITH JEN PSAKI:
75
|SUNDAY AGENDA:
5
|LAST MAN STANDING:
10
|1p
|FOX NEWS LIVE:
77
|FAREED ZAKARIA: GPS:
112
|ALEX WITT REPORTS:
78
|—
|LAST MAN STANDING:
12
|2p
|FOX NEWS SUNDAY:
70
|CNN NEWSROOM:
85
|YASMIN VOSSOUGHIAN REPRTS:
69
|RECORD WITH GRETA WEEKLY:
1
|LAST MAN STANDING:
8
|3p
|SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES:
52
|CNN NEWSROOM:
65
|—
|CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:
1
|LAST MAN STANDING:
25
|4p
|FOX NEWS LIVE:
69
|CNN NEWSROOM:
64
|SYMONE:
35
|D-DAY: THE DAY THAT WON T:
3
|LAST MAN STANDING:
37
|5p
|FOX NEWS SATURDAY NIGHT:
75
|CNN NEWSROOM:
66
|POLITICS NATION:
45
|GREG KELLY THIS WEEK:
9
|LAST MAN STANDING:
40
|6p
|FOX REPORT WITH JON SCOTT:
64
|CNN NEWSROOM:
78
|AMERCAN VOICES /MENENDEZ:
47
|MARK KAYE SHOW, THE:
13
|LAST MAN STANDING:
35
|7p
|BIG WEEKEND SHOW, THE:
64
|CNN NEWSROOM:
82
|INSIDE WITH JEN PSAKI:
43
|GORKA REALITY CHECK; THE:
17
|NEWSNATION PRIME:
8
|8p
|LIFE, LIBERTY AND LEVIN:
63
|CNN TOWN HALL:
136
|MEHDI HASAN SHOW:
35
|HUCKABEE:
15
|NEWSNATION PRIME:
4
|9p
|SUNDAY NIGHT IN AMERICA.:
70
|—
|AYMAN:
33
|IT?S SUPERNATURAL:
3
|NEWSNATION PRIME:
7
|10p
|BIG WEEKEND SHOW, THE:
59
|CNN TH: POST ANALYSIS:
108 [9:30 PM-10:59 PM]
|CULTURE IS INDIGENOUS WMN:
34
|GORKA REALITY CHECK; THE:
9
|NEWSNATION PRIME:
1
|11p
|LIFE, LIBERTY AND LEVIN:
55
|CNN TOWN HALL:
65
|MEHDI HASAN SHOW:
41
|ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:
11
|NEWSNATION PRIME:
2
As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.
Total viewers:
CNN: 417,000
Fox News: 766,000
MSNBC: 408,000
25-54 Demo:
CNN: 77,000
Fox News: 78,000
MSNBC: 46,000
Here are the prime time averages — encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.
Total viewers:
CNN: 514,000
Fox News: 1.0 million
MSNBC: 412,000
25-54 Demo:
CNN: 122,000
Fox News: 64,000
MSNBC: 34,000
For more ratings information and analysis go to ShowBuzz Daily.
