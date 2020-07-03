NY Post Cover Begs: Keep Epstein’s Girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell Alive!

The July 3 New York Post cover begged to keep Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and confidante to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, alive after she was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday, referencing Epstein’s heavily debated suicide by hanging in his jail cell last year.

Maxwell was under FBI investigation after Epstein’s accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre claimed she helped the sex offender recruit young girls. According to Giuffre, she was 16 years old and working as a locker attendant at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club when Maxwell offered her a “traveling masseuse” job for Epstein.

The president is only one of several elite figures associated with the couple, which led to speculation surrounding Epstein’s suicide, explaining The Post’s plea to keep Maxwell alive before she testifies. The Daily Beast’s Molly Jong-Fast took to Twitter to share the cover story, which reads “Now Keep Her Alive!”:

I’m no fan of the Rupert Murdoch industrial complex but this is completely what everyone is thinking right now. pic.twitter.com/ME44o57e36 — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 3, 2020

Aside from the Trumps, Epstein and Maxwell had ties to Hillary and Bill Clinton, and was a guest at their daughter Chelsea Clinton’s wedding. The couple also had relationships with Former Prime Minister of Israel Ehud Barak, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Prince Andrew, and other global elites.

The couple’s ties to such important figures, along with news that the surveillance footage of Epstein’s jail cell during his first suicide attempt was destroyed, ultimately led to doubts regarding Epstein’s death. Many concluded that the well-connected sex offender and former financier was actually killed to prevent incriminating his elite friends and allies.

