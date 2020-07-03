Eric Trump tweeted, and then deleted, a photo of former President Bill Clinton with Jeffrey Epstein‘s alleged partner-in-crime Ghislaine Maxwell, after Twitter users buried him in a deluge of photos of Maxwell appearing very chummy with his father, President Donald Trump.

Eric Trump’s tweet was captioned “Birds of a feather…” and showed Clinton walking his daughter Chelsea Clinton down the aisle at her 2o10 wedding, while Maxwell is shown in the background among other wedding guests.

Maxwell was arrested this week by the FBI under a six-count indictment related to her relationship with Epstein, in which she is accused of helping him recruit underage girls that he sexually assaulted, and even participating in their abuse herself.

Rumors and allegations have swirled for years that the couple not only abused these young girls themselves, but also facilitated their abuse by others. Epstein killed himself in prison last year, but Maxwell is alleged to have been a central figure in his schemes, and may have very damaging tales to tell.

Both Epstein and Maxwell were known to travel in social circles with some of the world’s most rich and powerful people — including both Bill Clinton and Donald Trump — and many have pondered what evidence may exist implicating some of these bigwigs.

So when Eric Trump tweeted that photo with Maxwell in the background attempting to kick some mud on Clinton, Twitter users responded seemingly instantaneously, posting photo after photo showing Maxwell — and often Epstein too — far more cozy with the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Does the president’s son not know that there are photos of Donald Trump with Maxwell? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 2, 2020

Dear @EricTrump, Birds of a feather… *One of dozens of photos of your father with Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein. DOZENS across MANY YEARS. pic.twitter.com/qLsk85b8VA — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 2, 2020

Trump’s tweet was especially ill-advised considering that photos of Maxwell and Epstein with the President and First Lady Melania Trump had been circulating all day on Twitter, many from this widely-shared tweet by Seth Abramson:

I’m sure Donald Trump wouldn’t mind Twitter users retweeting in the tens of thousands all the pictures of him with the woman who was arrested in New Hampshire today, of which massive photographic archive these are just four exemplars pic.twitter.com/gyVE59pRQJ — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 2, 2020

And that young Eric should have sat out the “taking pictures with people makes you guilty” trope pic.twitter.com/CvUvOTkMuU — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 3, 2020

Saturday Night Live has mocked Eric Trump for several years as the “dumb one” among the two eldest Trump brothers. He worked very hard this week to prove them right.

