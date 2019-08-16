The results of Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy found the wealthy financier and accused sex trafficker committed suicide by hanging in his Manhattan jail cell.

The New York Times reported the official results on Friday, which provide a rebuke to conspiracy theories that have swirled around the death of Epstein since he was found in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan last week.

Epstein — a well-connected financier who had previously been convicted of soliciting prostitution from underage girls as young as 14 — was found by guards around 6:30 a.m. last Saturday. He hung himself with a bedsheet that he tied to the top of a bunk bed, officials told the Times, and “knelt toward the floor with enough force that he broke several bones in his neck.”

Watch CNN break the news above.

This story is breaking.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com