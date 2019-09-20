comScore

‘Our Silence Could Doom the Republic’: Democrats Start Sounding Alarms After Bombshell Trump-Ukraine Report

By Josh FeldmanSep 20th, 2019, 5:06 pm

The new reporting that President Donald Trump repeatedly pressed the president of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden’s son is setting off alarm bells for Democrats in Congress.

Most notably thus far is Senator Chris Murphy saying that if the reporting is accurate, Congress needs to act because “our silence could doom the republic”:

Former vice president Biden himself dismissively hit the president in response:

A few others Democrats in Congress are expressing alarm, including 2020 candidates Cory Booker and Tim Ryan:

[photo via Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: