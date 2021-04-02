Over 100 million Americans have gotten at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control.

As of this posting, the CDC’s Covid Data Tracker says that 30.7 percent of the total population has gotten at least one dose, which includes very close to three-fourts of all seniors.

Over half of all seniors have been fully vaccinated, while in total, 17.5 percent of the population — over 57 million Americans — have been.

The U.S. marking this milestone comes as the CDC announced new travel guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated.

But CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has been warning this week people still need to be careful and follow appropriate mitigation.

The U.S. death toll is right now around 550,000, and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said on Monday that while progress is encouraging, “we have settled at a very high level of daily deaths.”

