Pat Robertson Does Taser/Glock Demo On Air, Goes OFF on Cops: ‘We Don’t Have the Finest in the Police Department’

700 Club host and evangelical leader Pat Robertson demonstrated the difference between a Glock handgun and a Taser on air, then let loose a rant against the “onslaught” of police violence that he chalked up to a low-quality and poorly-paid workforce.

Following a news report on the arrest of former police officer Kim Potter for the killing of Daunte Wright, Robertson and co-host Terry Meeuwsen used visual aids to discuss Potter’s claim that she mistook her sidearm for a Taser.

“There’s just no comparison,” Robertson said, wielding plastic models of each weapon, and added “Now how she made the difference, when she shot that poor guy to death, saying this is what I thought was my Taser. And if you can’t tell the difference in the feel of those things, it’s crazy.”

Robertson then touched on other recent incidences of police violence.

“You know I am pro police folks, I think we need the police, we need their service, and they do a good job, but if they don’t stop this onslaught, they cannot do this,” Robertson said, then referenced the Virginia traffic stop that ended in violence against Army Lt. Caron Nazario, as well as the trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.

“You know the police in Virginia picked up a lieutenant in the Army and began to give him trouble, and our state police are highly trained, but why they don’t stop this, and this thing that’s going on in Minnesota with the Derek Chauvin. I mean they ought to put him under the jail. He has caused so much trouble by kneeling on the death of George Floyd, I mean his neck, it’s just terrible what’s happening,” Robertson said.

“And the police, why don’t they open their eyes to what the public relations are, they’ve got to stop this stuff,” he added, to which Meeuwsen replied “Maybe they need more training. Consistent training.”

Robertson was a hard “no” on that proposition.

“I think the problem is they’ve got to pay them more. We don’t have the finest in the police department. They’re low-paid people, Terry, they don’t get adequate… It’s not a question of training, it’s a question of hiring a more superior workforce, and we aren’t doing it. But we need police, we need them, and we need to honor them, and I’m all for it, but at the same time we cannot have a bunch of clowns running around who are underpaid and who really are not the best and brightest. We’ve got to have the best in there.

