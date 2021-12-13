Peter Doocy Invokes Fox News’ Christmas Tree in Confronting Psaki About National Crime Surge

White House press secretary Jen Psaki deflected questions from Fox News’ Peter Doocy on Monday about surging criminal activity across the nation, attributing the problem to a “range of reasons” but refusing to blame prosecutors.

“Do you think it’s possible that big cities are dealing with these smash-and-grab robberies — an increase in criminal activity — because some prosecutors are too soft on crime?” Doocy asked at the daily White House briefing.

“I would say we have seen — I’m not going to attribute the reasoning from here,” Psaki responded. “What I can tell you is we have seen an increase of crime over the course of pandemic. There are a range of reasons for that.”

Doocy persisted with a pivot to topics that included last week’s arson of Fox News’ Christmas tree in New York, noting, “Just in the last week, we’ve seen a New York Post item about a pickpocket with more than 30 arrests back out on the street. We’ve seen an arsonist burn down a half-a-million-dollar Christmas tree in New York City — back out on the streets. Does the president think that’s good governing?”

“I think I’ve spoken to the president’s concerns about retail theft,” Psaki said, demurring once more. “For specific cases I would point you to the local police departments or the Department of Justice.”

