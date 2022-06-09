Pfeiffer Tells Jen Psaki Fox’s Jan. 6 Snub is Actually ‘Journalistic Ethics’ Because They’re ‘Participants In The Crime’

Former Obama White House Communications Director Dan Pfeiffer told former Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki that Fox News’s decision not to carry live coverage of Thursday night’s Jan. 6 hearing is “an example of journalistic ethics” — which was the start of a sarcastic burn.

Fox News has taken some heavy criticism since they announced they will not air the first session of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol hearing, which begins Thursday night.

Pfeiffer put his own spin on that decision on Wednesday night during a Psaki-moderated event to promote his new book Battling the Big Lie: How Fox, Facebook, and the MAGA Media Are Destroying America.

Psaki’s first question was about the impact of the hearings on public opinion, but Pfeiffer took Psaki’s brief reference to Fox’s snub as an opportunity to slam the network as “participants in the crime” of Jan. 6:

Jen Psaki: But I wanted to start because tomorrow, the January 6th hearings start, and they are going to be on every network, with the exception of Fox, how we like really circle back to this. They’re all going to be taking them live. Now, the question I’ve often gotten is, do you think this will make a difference, and do you think it will change public opinion or make people tune in more to the impact of January 6th? Dan Pfeiffer: I do think it’s funny that Fox is not doing it because maybe it’s an example of journalistic ethics? Like it’s an actual conflict of interest because they are actually, they are participants in the crime that is being discussed. Right?

Fox News was a frequent topic during the balance of the event as well, often not in the most positive of terms. During a Q&A session, one attendee remarked that he has to watch Fox News as part of his job in a Republican congressional office, and Psaki cracked that he should receive “hazard pay” for that duty.

Watch above via 6th & i.

