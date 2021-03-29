Piers Morgan wrote a scathing column for the Daily Mail on Monday — stressing that he is “not a racist” before railing against the “woke mob” for “lynching” Sharon Osbourne.

“I’m not a racist and neither is Sharon Osbourne but that didn’t stop the woke mob lynching her just for defending me in a shocking episode that shames the Cowardly Broadcasting Network and should horrify anyone who values free speech,” read the column’s title.

Morgan was addressing Osbourne’s departure from the daytime program The Talk, which was sparked by an on-air meltdown that occurred after her co-hosts questioned her defense of Morgan’s comments on Meghan Markle.

Osbourne specifically demanded co-host Sheryl Underwood to “educate” her on how the statements Morgan made regarding Markle could be considered racist.

“I’ll ask you again, Sheryl, I’ve been asking you during the break, I’m asking you,” Osbourne said to an emotional Underwood. “And don’t try and cry, because if anybody should be crying, it should be me.”

Morgan’s column attributed Osbourne’s defense of his comments as the reason for her departure, yet CBS labeled “Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts” as the reason she was let go, as she “did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.”

The remainder of Morgan’s column was largely used to condemn Underwood for her own past controversial comments.

In 2017, comedian George Lopez verbally harassed a Black woman in his audience during a stand-up act, after stating, “There’s still two rules in the fucking Latino family: Don’t marry somebody Black and don’t park in front of our house.”

A Black woman in the audience then stood up and gave Lopez the finger, resulting in a berating from the comedian.

“Sit your fucking ass down. I’m talking, bitch. You paid to see a show, sit your ass down,” he exclaimed. “[If] you can’t take a joke, you’re at the wrong mother fucking place. You got two choices…sit your fucking ass down or get the fuck out of here.”

Underwood then defended Lopez, saying that once you stand up and flip off the comedian at a stand-up special, you have to expect to become part of the show.

“I am pro-black female, but if you put yourself into it, you goin’ get lit up. I would’ve said: ‘bitch, that’s why nobody’s going to marry you cause you talking in my show,'” Underwood added.

Morgan addresses his own racism, or lack thereof, later in the column, claiming to have “never said a single thing about Meghan Markle that could possibly be construed as racist, either in print or on television.”

“In fact, the only time I’ve ever mentioned her race has been to repeatedly say how great it was that a bi-racial woman was marrying into the very white British royal family,” Morgan added.

Morgan later railed against the “attack on free speech,” as both Morgan and Osbourne lost their jobs following their remarks on Markle.

Unlike Osbourne, Morgan himself stormed off the Good Morning Britain set, as he evidently could not face criticism as well as he could dish it.

