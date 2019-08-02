comScore

Playboy WH Reporter, CNN Analyst Brian Karem Says White House Suspended His Press Pass for 30 Days

By Josh FeldmanAug 2nd, 2019, 9:31 pm

Playboy White House correspondent and CNN political analyst Brian Karem said today the White House has suspended his press pass for 30 days.

Karem tweeted he received the news in an email from the White House:

CNN’s Brian Stelter reports that the letter Karem received specifically cited the confrontation he got into with Sebastian Gorka at the White House social media summit a few weeks ago:

If you’ve already forgotten, you can get a refresher on the very loud confrontation here and here, with several videos showing the two yelling at each other.

Playboy magazine contributor Brian Karem (L) and former Trump deputy assistant Sebastian Gorka (2ndL) argue after the US president delivered remarks on citizenship and the census at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 11, 2019.

Both Gorka dnd Karem were criticized for their behavior, and CNN received some criticism (including, full disclosure, from Mediaite’s Joe DePaolo) for employing Karem as an analyst.

Karem added on Twitter he intends to appeal the White House’s decision:

Gorka mockingly reacted on Twitter tonight:

