Playboy White House correspondent and CNN political analyst Brian Karem said today the White House has suspended his press pass for 30 days.

Karem tweeted he received the news in an email from the White House:

Received an email today shortly before 5 p.m. from the WH: as of Monday afternoon my press pass is suspended for 30 days. — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) August 2, 2019

CNN’s Brian Stelter reports that the letter Karem received specifically cited the confrontation he got into with Sebastian Gorka at the White House social media summit a few weeks ago:

>> @BrianKarem received a letter today saying his "hard pass" for White House access will be suspended for 30 days starting Monday. The letter cited his behavior in the Rose Garden on July 11, when he got into it with Seb Gorka. He says he will contest the suspension. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 2, 2019

If you’ve already forgotten, you can get a refresher on the very loud confrontation here and here, with several videos showing the two yelling at each other.

Both Gorka dnd Karem were criticized for their behavior, and CNN received some criticism (including, full disclosure, from Mediaite’s Joe DePaolo) for employing Karem as an analyst.

Karem added on Twitter he intends to appeal the White House’s decision:

Yes. I can and will appeal this decision. — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) August 3, 2019

Gorka mockingly reacted on Twitter tonight:

From this day forth the punk @BrianKarem will be called Brian Karma. https://t.co/JMCUXauYwe — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) August 3, 2019

Don’t be sad Brian. https://t.co/K3bdUrNK2A — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) August 3, 2019

[photos via Alex Wong / Getty Images, Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images)]

