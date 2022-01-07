Psaki Bristles When Kristen Welker Asks ‘Has Biden Done Enough To Unify The Country’ Since Few Republicans Were at Jan. 6 Events

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki bristled when NBC News’ Kristen Welker — citing the small number of Republicans who attended Jan. 6 events and polls showing large numbers of voters who believe former President Donald Trump’s Big Lie — asked if President Joe Biden has “done enough to unify the country.”

Ms. Psaki held a briefing with reporters on Thursday just hours after Biden delivered a speech at the Capitol Thursday morning to mark the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, in which he leveled blistering criticism of Trump.

After asking Psaki to respond to Trump’s statement on the speech, Welker turned to the “big picture,” and suggested that the few Republicans who participated in Jan. 6 commemorations and the aforementioned polling could be an indication that the president hasn’t done enough to bring the country together.

Psaki disagreed:

MS. WELKER: Let me ask you about the big picture today, Jen, which is that most of the people who attended these ceremonies today were Democrats. There were some Republican lawmakers. You do have this pushback from the former president and from some of his supporters, and polls show that there are still a number of Republicans who believe that the election was stolen from the former president. Does President Biden feel as though he’s done enough to unify the country? And what more does he need to do, given the sharp divides that we still see on display today? MS. PSAKI: Well, I would say, Kristen, that I don’t think calling this, the events of today, a partisan issue or suggesting that we have reached a partisan point is doing justice to the tens of millions of Republicans, independents, and others out there who don’t feel that way. We’re talking about some Republicans in Congress, not all — many, far too many — who, in our view, in the President’s view, need to take a look at themselves and think about what role they want to play in the history books. When their children and grandchildren look at the history books, do they want to be perpetuating the Big Lie? Do they want to be walking like silent lemmings behind the former president, who fomented an insurrection? Or do they want to be part of saving our democracy? So the question really should be directed at them. And that’s our view.

Watch above via C-Span.

