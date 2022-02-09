Psaki Rips Anti-Vax Truck Convoy Under Barrage of Questions: Blockades Are Disruptive While Mandates Aren’t

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended the right to protest, but repeatedly pointed out that anti-vax truckers have caused disruptions in their industry — while the vaccine mandates they’re protesting have not.

At a White House press briefing Tuesday, the traffic-blockading trucker convoy to protest vaccine mandates was a hot topic, and Psaki walked a fine line between supporting freedom and pointing out what the effects of this particular action are.

First, Bloomberg’s Jordan Fabian told Psaki “So, truckers in Canada last night shut down the Ambassador Bridge, which carries about a quarter of U.S.-Canada trading goods,” and asked “So what’s the administration’s response to this action? And what steps are being taken to ensure the free flow of goods? And also, any preventative steps being taken to address a possible blockade on the Michigan side of that bridge?”

Psaki didn’t have any “update on specific steps,” but did have a lot to say about the protests:

Well, let me first start by saying: I know there’s been some suggestion — not by reporters necessarily at all — but that this congestion is related to the vaccine requirements. It’s not. I mean, I — I’m saying — I’m going to get to the protests. But the protests going on across Canada, which have spread to a bridge, are leading to sporadic congestion and blockages. I would — just to go back to my point I was trying to make is that across — what we’ve seen with these requirements is, across indus- — a range of industries, vaccine — vaccination requirements have been implemented with no disruptions, have helped increase vaccinations. These requirements help protect more people from COVID. And there’s been zero indication across these industries that they would lead to disruptions, including on this policy. We, of course, support, as you know, the right to freedom of speech and protest. But we — and while we do see some of these congestions due to protests, this is clear that these disruptions have broadened in scope beyond the vaccine requirement implementation.

Asked several follow-ups later in the briefing, Psaki continued to stress those themes:

Q Is the administration making preparations to be ready for an upcoming “Freedom Convoy” planned for D.C.? And does the White House have any concerns about this similar — a similar protest happening here in the nation’s capital? MS. PSAKI: And do you mean, by “preparations,” like security preparations? Or do you mean — Q Yeah, security preparations. Or is it on your radar? MS. PSAKI: I’d have to check with our team on security preparations. I think what I would just reiterate here is that we know that requirements work. We have not seen a disruption as it relates to requirements to the industry. Where we have seen disruptions has been related to these convoys and protests. Now, everybody can peacefully protest; we fully support that. But it’s important to note where the disruption is occurring. … Q (T)he Ottawa mayor has asked for 1,800 additional police officers to quell what he called the “insurrection.” You know that it’s been a rallying cry for the far right — this movement. And Prime Minister Trudeau yesterday accused the protestors to — of trying to blockade Canada’s economy and democracy. Does the White House share this perspective on the movement? MS. PSAKI: That’s not how we’ve described it. Q Do you — you said yesterday, just again, that the CBP was not impacted by the movement at the moment. Now with what happened at the bridge, it has had an impact. Isn’t that — considering that now trade is concerned, shouldn’t the White House give more emphasis — put more emphasis on what’s going on on the other side of the border? MS. PSAKI: I don’t think we’ve ever deemphasized. I just think I was trying to convey that while there was kind of a view by some that it was related to vaccine requirements, it wasn’t; it was related to congestion created by the protests, which I think is for — important for people to understand.

Watch above via C-Span.

