Reporters Freak Out on Twitter Over Trump Covid Presser, Conflicting Statement

By Tommy ChristopherOct 3rd, 2020, 1:10 pm

White House reporters and other journalists exploded with stunned and at times angry reaction to a press conference updating President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 status, and conflicting statements that emerged immediately thereafter.

Trump physician Dr. Sean Conley gave a very evasive update during a brief press conference, ostentatiously refusing to say whether Trump was ever given oxygen and laying out a new and damning timeline that put Trump’s initial positive test at sometime Wednesday afternoon. The overall message was that Trump is doing well and feeling ready to leave the hospital.

But following the presser, conflicting statements were issued anonymously by the White House correcting Conley’s timeline, and also giving a more grave assessment of his condition.

Reaction from the press corps and other journalists was fast and furious.

Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19 late Thursday night, hours after senior White House adviser Hope Hicks was diagnosed with the disease. Since then, a growing list of Republicans and individuals from the White House has also tested positive — many of whom attended or covered a Rose Garden event announcing the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, at which most did not wear masks.

And on Friday evening, Trump was airlifted to Walter Reed Medical Center aboard Marine One, where he is now being treated with Remdesivir.

