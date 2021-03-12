Pro-Trump pundits have fired up the conspiracy theory machine following President Joe Biden’s Thursday night address from the East Room, floating baseless and absurd theories ranging from Biden being on medication to the president not actually speaking from the White House.

“That don’t look like the White House!” Newsmax hosts Diamond and Silk (Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson) tweeted, suggesting that Biden was not delivering his speech from the East Room.

That don’t look like the White House! — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) March 12, 2021

The duo did not respond to a Mediaite request for comment regarding where they think Biden was located during his speech.

Newsmax host Greg Kelly dabbled in the far-right QAnon theory that Biden isn’t “real,” perhaps suggesting some sort of body-double.

“Joe —-you seem like a ‘pretend’ president. You don’t even seem real,” Kelly tweeted.

Worse part was all that talk about being “United” —-if ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ actually cared about UNITY he would have called of the impeachment and told BIG TECH to stop censoring us. Joe —-you seem like a “pretend” president. You don’t even seem real. pic.twitter.com/QzvyEwwcdh — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) March 12, 2021

On Friday morning, both former Breitbart editor Raheem Kassam and Steve Bannon floated baseless theories about Biden’s health on their WarRoom Pandemic podcast.

“I think the White House has to come forward; what’s with the eyes? Is it medication?” Bannon stated.

Kassam then brought up a side-by-side graphic of Biden.

“I’m not saying it’s a clone or that he’s been body-snatched, but you would be forgiven for thinking so,” Kassam told his listeners. “The eyes are jet black in this image.”

As for pro-Trump media, one blog went as far as to state that Biden was “barely alive” in his Thursday night speech.

“A Barely Alive Joe Biden Levies Threats, Appears Clueless in Primetime Speech,” RedState blogger “Bonchie,” titled a post following Biden’s address.

