GOP operative and longtime informal President Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone stated on Tuesday night in Washington, D.C. that Trump is the “greatest president” since President Abraham Lincoln because Trump “freed this slave.”

Stone, who referred to himself as now a freed slave, was pardoned by Trump in late December.

“I have two things I want to conclude by saying,” Stone stated in DC’s downtown Freedom Plaza. “One. Roger Stone did nothing wrong.”

Stone then went a bit farther than usual with his evergreen phrase, this time comparing himself to a slave which Trump “freed.”

“Two. Donald Trump is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln because he freed this slave. We will not let him down, and he will not let America down,” Stone stated.

The notorious GOP operative concluded by performing his signature President Richard Nixion pose by raising his arms into the air and giving two peace signs to the ardently pro-Trump crowd.

Watch above, via Right Side Broadcasting Network.

