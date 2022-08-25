Roger Stone Urges Trump Supporters Move On to the Next Election: 2020 ‘Is Not Going to be Rewound’

Even though Donald Trump rails against the 2020 election results on a regular basis, Roger Stone has suggested that the former president’s supporters should move on instead of fruitlessly waiting for that election to be overturned.

Stone was known to be entrenched in the #StopTheSteal movement to keep Trump in power after his election defeat, and the Republican political operative has been under scrutiny for his connections to the events of January 6. However, in an interview with the Epoch Times, Stone recommended that Trump’s supporters move on from the ex-president’s loss in 2020.

“I know this upsets a lot of Trump supporters, but the 2020 election is not going to be rewound. It’s not going to be addressed,” Stone said. “People who have power never relinquish power. I would be more concerned with the integrity of the next election.”

Stone punctuated his point by saying if Republicans sweep the midterms and take control of Congress, they would be able to investigate Hunter Biden, the FBI’s search at Mar-a-Lago, and “Russian collusion can be revisited.”

Stone has railed against Trump on occasion, though he is known to be a steadfast ally of the former president who regularly (and baselessly) claims the 2020 election was “stolen” through mass voter fraud. Trump has repeatedly hinted he will run for president again in 2024, though his baggage and the discovery of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago have raised questions about his political future.

Watch above, via The Epoch Times.

