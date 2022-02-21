The one-time personal attorney to former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, pushed Jan. 6 conspiracy theories during a Friday interview on the Joe Pags Show.

Giuliani, who is expected to cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, told Pags that Antifa and the federal government were behind the riot.

“Most of the damage looks like it was done by people that were working for the government,” Giuliani said at the end of a clip, which has since gone viral.

The former mayor of New York City has been a very vocal supporter of Trump and an advocate for Trump’s unfounded allegations that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, an accusation which helped to fuel the Jan. 6 attack.

Giulian told a Pags a story from that night.

“The night of January 6 I’m walking to my hotel and the person—the two people with me—who are basically my Antifa experts, said, they point over there, they said, ‘There’s John Sullivan,‘” Giuliani said.

“I said, ‘He got arrested.'”

In a new interview, Rudy says he was walking to his hotel the night of J6 with two “Antifa experts,” claims that one person they saw that was arrested is Antifa and was working for the FBI, and “most of the damage looks like it was done by people that were working for the govt.” pic.twitter.com/UfxDVUvjl3 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 20, 2022

Giuliani continued, noting that he figured out that Sullivan was a “rat” and working for the federal government, given the fact that he was released so quickly. The idea that Antifa had infiltrated the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol quickly gained momentum on the right and the House Republican leader on Jan. 12 reportedly told his members to stop spreading that theory, as it was unfounded.

John Sullivan, who was charged and arrested on Jan. 14, 2021, has been a prominent talking point among Jan. 6 conspiracy theorists. Sullivan is a former Black Lives Matter activist who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and recorded his experience. Sullivan was denounced and kicked out of BLM. He has been accused by left-wing activists of being an “agent provocateur” seeking to undermine BLM.

He said that the police arrested Sullivan and then the FBI realized, “‘He’s working for us,'” saying they then quickly released him.

A Justice Department press release on Jan. 14th detailed the charges against him:

One count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and one count of interfering with law enforcement engaged in the lawful performance of their official duties incident to and during the commission of civil disorder.

