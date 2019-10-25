SCORN in the USA: Bruce Springsteen Says Trump Doesn’t Understand What it Means to be an American

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen ripped President Donald Trump in a recent interview, saying that he “doesn’t have a grasp of the deep meaning of what it means to be an American.”

On Friday morning’s edition of CBS This Morning, co-anchor Gayle King aired an interview with Springsteen in which she played clips of Trump deriding the singer at a recent rally.

“So he’s going back to 2016, this is now 2019, are you surprised that he’s trash-talking you after all this time?” King asked, to laughter from Springsteen.

“Not really, anything’s possible,” Springsteen replied.

“I know, I mean a lot of people are very concerned about the direction of the country,” King said.

“It’s just frightening, we’re living in a frightening time,” the Boss said, adding “The stewardship of the nation is, has been thrown away to somebody who doesn’t have a clue as to what that means. You know? I mean, the United States of America is in your care. Do you know what the stakes are? Do you know what that means?”

“And unfortunately, we have somebody who I feel doesn’t have a grasp of the deep meaning of what it means to be an American,” he said.

King also asked if there’s a candidate for whom Bruce would consider campaigning this time around, and he said “I always take it as it goes and see how it turns out, or what comes up as we get closer to the elections and things.”

Since Trump’s ascendence in politics, Springsteen has not been shy about his feelings toward Trump. He called Trump a “moron” during the 2016 campaign, and has been consistently critical of him since the election.

Trump is also not new to antagonizing The Boss. In 2012, Trump attacked Springsteen for endorsing and campaigning for President Barack Obama, and threatened to hand victory to Mitt Romney by campaigning in Ohio. President Obama won reelection a few weeks later.

Watch the clip above, via CBS News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]