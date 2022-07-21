Sean Hannity Monday Morning Quarterbacks Kevin McCarthy for Pulling Out of Jan. 6 Committee

Amid former President Donald Trump’s growing consternation about having no supporters on the Jan. 6 Committee, Fox News host Sean Hannity is now questioning the man responsible for having most Republicans sit it out.

On Wednesday night’s edition of Hannity, the Fox host quizzed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) about his decision to pull Republicans from the Jan. 6 committee — after two of McCarthy’s picks for the committee, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) were rejected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“There have been questions asked, once they pulled Jim Jordan and Jim Banks, why didn’t you replace them with other people?” Hannity said. “In retrospect, should you have?”

“No, not at all,” McCarthy replied. “Because nothing would be different. Think of this: It’s only the majority who has subpoena power. They would never allow Republicans into those meetings when they interview the individuals. All they would be is the American people would sit up there, and they would think this is a fair process.”

Trump has grown increasingly critical of McCarthy for opting to keep his members on the sidelines — calling it a “very, very foolish decision.”

“I think in retrospect, I think it would have been very smart to put [Republicans on the committee] and again, I wasn’t involved in it from a standpoint, so I never looked at it too closely. But I think it would have been good if we had representation,” Trump told Punchbowl News last month. “I think in retrospect [McCarthy should’ve put Republicans on] to just have a voice. The Republicans don’t have a voice. They don’t even have anything to say.”

Watch above via Fox News.

