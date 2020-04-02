Fox News primetime host Sean Hannity ripped both CNN and MSNBC for cutting away from President Donald Trump‘s daily coronavirus press briefings – but the host neglected to mention that his very own network also cut away from airing Thursday’s White House presser in full.

Hannity began, “This week fake news CNN and … ‘MSDNC’ bowing to pressure from their conspiracy theorist hosts and frequently they are cutting away from the President of the United States while he’s giving important information, giving that to the American people during a national emergency.”

“Pathetic, despicable, but sadly predictable,” Hannity added.

But the Fox News host failed to mention that his own network also cut away from the president’s remarks. The network left the briefing just prior to 7 p.m. in advance of a scheduled virtual town hall hosted by Martha MacCallum — featuring members of the coronavirus task force and others.

